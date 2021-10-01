Cancer, Leo and Virgo predictions for today (30)

Top Stories How to grow scallions in pots: check out important tips

This Thursday, September 30, 2021, the section of Signs and Horoscopes from the website Tech News brings the main news about Cancer, Leo and Virgo, so you can start your day with the help of the stars in day’s horoscope.

Cancer (06/22/07)

A beautiful moment to attract love, make dreams come true and deepen important emotional bonds in your life. Enlightening conversations with the family will provide peace of mind. Make agreements, organize the house and invest in more comfort and safety. Travel invitations or news from afar will warm your heart. Let your imagination run free. Life will be better in good company.

Lion (07/23/08)

Strong intuition and attunement to spirituality will inspire new plans. Break the routine, chat with friends and stay on top of the news. The day will be more productive in creative activities. Fragile health will demand spaces for relaxation and disciplined habits. Take advantage of Mercury’s retrograde movement to review contracts and get documentation right. Family harmony.

Virgin (23/08-22/09)

Plan investments calmly. Retrograde Mercury will pay attention to bills, contracts and costs. Maybe you need to rethink or lengthen deadlines for a new venture. Warm and warm conversations will strengthen a special friendship. Count on harmony in today’s relationships and interactions. New working connections. love on the rise