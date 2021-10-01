Cantillo enters the top-10 of foreigners who played the most for Corinthians; see list

Midfielder Victor Cantillo was experiencing an “ice” at Corinthians after the bad performance of the team against Flamengo, at the Neo Química Arena, which preceded the debut of the reinforcements for the season. After Saturday, however, he regained space and tries to continue an already remarkable history at the club.

With 66 games played by Timão, the midfielder is already the tenth foreign player who has played the most with the alvinegra shirt in all of history, being the only one on the list that still has a contract with Corinthians.

Acquired last year, the player recently surpassed Chilean Ángelo Araos, who had entered the top-10 this season, and is now seeking other names in recent history, such as center forward Mauro Boselli (72 games) and striker Carlos Tévez (78 games ).

Only five athletes not born in Brazil surpassed the barrier of 100 duels with the alvinegra shirt in all of history, almost all of them after the 90’s, when the Parque São Jorge club started to receive more athletes from abroad.

The absolute leader is forward Ángel Romero, with 222 matches for Corinthians between 2014 and 2018. Freddy Rincón, captain of the club’s first world title in 2000, is second on the list.

Foreigners with more games for Corinthians

Ángel Romero (PAR) – 222 games Rincón (COL) – 158 games Hungarian (HUN) – 137 games Balbuena (PAR) – 136 games Guerrero (PER) – 130 games Martingale (PAR) – 80 games Tevez (ARG) – 78 games Daniel González (URU) – 72 games Mauro Boselli (ARG) – 72 games Cantillo (COL) – 66 games

