Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro arrives with prices starting at R$ 134,990

Caoa Chery introduces the Arrizo 6 Pro, an updated look version of the midsize sedan sold by the brand in Brazil and produced in Jacareí-SP, from where it goes to CAOA stores with a suggested price of R$ 134,990, as a promotional price, but with suggested R$139,990.

As already seen in China, the Arrizo 6 Pro adopts a new upper grille, now with horizontal chrome trims, as well as a redesigned bumper, boasting LED fog lights, while the new LED optical assembly gains chrome accents.

Chery’s midsize sedan also adds new 17-inch alloy wheels with a diamond finish, as well as taillights linked by a glossy black finish. But, the biggest change is within.

The dashboard now has a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a new design, 10.25-inch multimedia screen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, in a glossy black finish that extends across the center. The tunnel has been simplified, adding buttons and physical controls for the dual zone air conditioner.

Between the seats, the new electronic parking brake controls, Auto Hold and media controls, but the screen is touchscreen. The steering wheel now has a straight base, while the driver’s seat is now electrically adjustable in six positions.

With an electric sunroof, the Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro has Eco and Sport modes, which change the cluster screen, also having six airbags, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant and now has blind spot alert.

On the Arrizo 6 Pro, it now comes with remote start with activated climate control, ensuring greater comfort when getting into the car. The sedan now has 360-degree monitoring with automatic image activation in low-speed maneuvers.

The interior also comes with customizable LED lights on the front doors and they change to the beat of the music if you wish. The model also has leather seats. In mechanics, the engine is the 1.5 Turbo Flex, 147 horsepower in gasoline and 150 horsepower in ethanol, both with 21.4 kgfm and a nine-speed CVT gearbox.