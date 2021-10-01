Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro: medium sedan has a new look and costs R$ 139,990 – 10/01/2021

A little more than a year after launching the Arrizo 6 on the market, in the midst of a pandemic, Caoa Chery decided to bring new features to its midsize sedan and accelerated its re-styling.

In addition to a new look, the model gained equipment and a new interior, which also allowed the name of this version to be changed: Arrizo 6 Pro. Produced in Jacareí (SP), the sedan hits stores from R$139,990, but with a special launch price of R$134,990.

The old model will continue in production and on sale, the GSX version, which costs R$ 123,590 and is already on the 2022 line.

At the front, the Arrizo 6 Pro now has the new visual language that is present on a larger scale in the Tiggo 8, seven-seater SUV of the automaker in Brazil.

The top of the grill is bigger and the headlights are full-LEDs. The lower part, integrated into the bumper, was also changed, as was the frame of the LED fog lights.

At the rear there are also news. The lanterns have a new format, more rectangular and with a reflective bar that connects the two lanterns, which also have LED lighting.

The trunk lid lost its spout and stayed straight. The bumper was also changed, both in the shape and in the positioning of the false exhaust and reflective exits.

Inside, the sedan was also improved and changed more than on the outside. The front seats are new and now have electric driver adjustment, are more comfortable and better accommodate occupants on the sides. Center console, dashboard and steering wheel, now with a flat base, were also changed.

Equipments

The instrument panel is now virtual with 10.25 inches, the same measure as the new multimedia center – which, in addition to the new measure, now offers integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via a USB cable.

The sedan also has six airbags and Isofix attachment, traction and stability controls, two driving modes: eco and sport, which alters the response of the accelerator and gears and steering.

There is also a tire pressure indicator, electric steering, in addition to speed control, rear obstacle sensor and steering wheel with height adjustment only.

The Arrizo 6 Pro has 360º cameras with a new function that triggers the cameras when the arrow is turned on, showing the side to which we are turning.

The key is face-to-face with push-button start. There is also a remote start that activates the engine and the air conditioning remotely. The air conditioning system had changes in the controls, which were minimalist in relation to the previous ones and increased a storage compartment in front of the console, but still without the automatic function.

Finally, there are blind spot alerts in the rearview mirrors, as well as an electric parking brake with Hold function, which holds the car at the stops and also has colored ambient lighting, as in the Tiggo 8.

Image: Disclosure

First impressions

The mechanical set of the Arrizo 6 Pro is the same as the old one, a good 1.5 turboflex engine that produces up to 150 hp and 21.4 mkgf with ethanol. With gasoline it’s 147 hp, but the torque remains unchanged. This is the same engine that powers the Tiggo 5.

The transmission is the automatic CVT that simulates nine speeds and the option of manual changes by the gear lever itself. In practice, it was a very happy marriage of engine and gearbox. The CVT has an adjustment that, despite being focused on the economy, still delivers an agile response in resumptions and accelerations.

The interior is more practical, the front seats are more pleasant and comfortable for longer stretches. The new center console has improved the space and storage offerings for those going up front.

The driving position is good, but it could be better if it had the steering wheel distance adjustment, which would allow greater range for different audiences in terms of driver height, for example.

For those in the back seat, there is plenty of room for two adults, with plenty of space. The third occupant, in the middle, has an air conditioning outlet and a slightly elevated central tunnel that will get in the way a little.

The trunk space was maintained with a good 570 liters of capacity, far above rival sedans and also most SUVs, compact or medium.

The suspension of the Arrizo 6 Pro is what we already know and, vis-à-vis its segment rivals, Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, it is situated between the two – as it is not as stiff as the Civic or as soft as the Toyota.

In practice, this pleases those who love a comfortable sedan more than a more sporty grip. But for Brazil with bad roads, it’s more than ideal.

Image: Disclosure

