Carol Castro remembers postpartum and reveals about separation

Actress Carol Castro gave an interview to Thais Fersoza and told a little about the postpartum phase, the birth of Nina and also reported some details of their separation. The artist said that she witnessed a domestic accident as soon as her daughter was born.

“Maria, who was my oldest cat, who I said was the owner of the house, the landlord. It had been with me for almost fifteen years. Then I watched the domestic accident happen, all very inexplicable, because of all the cats, the only one that had ever been snout to snout with this dog was her. But anyway, I saw an accident happen, Maria not surviving, and me with the little Nina in my lap. I cried and apologized to Nina for crying. With colostrum still and my head just thinking: “I won’t have milk”, she began.

Advertising Unable to load ad

And she continued, remembering the most complicated phase of postpartum and how the tragedy affected her: “A woman in the puerperium is already very sensitive, she goes through a tragedy like this… And then I started to feel very sad, trying very hard to be strong. I remember that I wanted to get breastfeeding right, I did a lot of things, but in the beginning it was very difficult. I had two mastitis and one phlebitis. Then I started having a lot of difficulty, along with the first mastitis. We call a nurse specialized in breastfeeding, do that massage, and one of them said she thought Nina had a shortened brake. And then I fell into a tale that I knew is kind of fashionable. That kind of surgery. I went to a consultation, Nina was 13 days old. First, the pediatric dentist was showing a presentation. Photo of a crying baby, and a baby like this and a baby like this. She asked me why I was there, I said: ‘look, Nina cries a lot at dawn, I know there’s the issue of colic, but I’m afraid she’s not being able to breastfeed properly”, she said.

“Then the doctor said: ‘Oh, she had an apnea’. He said he didn’t know and she went to examine it. I put Nina on my chest, lay down on the dentist’s chair and she said: ‘look, I’m going to have to wake up Nina and Nina is going to need to cry a little. Rest assured that this is the only way I can properly examine the brake and such. But rest assured that if anything happens here, I can resuscitate in the office. You used that phrase. I had no action, the tear just flowed. And she said: ‘you have to do the surgery, and it’s general anesthesia’. I left there crying, I started having thousands of nightmares during the night with a dead baby. Everything we normally go through in the puerperium, from seeing if the baby is breathing, I had to the extreme”, reported.

Carol Castro, Felipe and Nina. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Separation

In the chat, Carol Castro also told details of the separation of Felipe Prazeres, Nina’s father. “We said: ‘I don’t think there’s much way to happen’. We have an agreement between us, because there are two artists and he doesn’t have a straight schedule either”, he said.

And he added, telling that the two tried to do it as calmly as possible: “So, we tried to do the best we could. But obviously therapy also helped me a lot in this whole process. For me to understand, I don’t suffer so much and let go too. Always with a lot of pain because I’m the daughter of separated parents and it was very troubled. I remember fighting, arguing and I didn’t want that for Nina. So, when we saw that there was just friction, just distance, then it came from the two: ‘I think it will be better if we separate”, finished.

SEE TOO: Xuxa Meneghel detonates Bolsonaro government and defends the LGBTQIA+