Carol Celico denies Carol Dias about reconciliation with Kaká

Carol Celico denied Kaka’s ex-husband’s wife about having tried to to reconcile with the player, the eve of his marriage. On her honeymoon with Eduardo Scarpa, the influencer stated that the attempt never existed.

“A few months before Kaká’s wedding, in 2019, news about a possible attempt at reconciliation emerged, but the information was promptly denied by both Caroline and Kaka. Both have an excellent relationship and a lot of respect for 14 years of many achievements when they were together and for the beautiful family they formed, with two wonderful children. We regret the situation once again and we continue to hope that maturity really brings more security and clarity to those who need it,” said Celico’s press office to Quem.

Recently, Carol Dias talked about her and Kaka not having invited the player’s ex-wife to the wedding, as well as not being invited to hers, also in an interview with resvita.

“I know that people expect a different position from us, but we don’t really have a relationship of friendship. The relationship between me and her, and between her and my husband, mainly, is exercised for the sole purpose of being close to the children, participating in their growth and development,” he explained.

“A few months before we got married, there was an attempt by her (and not him, as they said in a false report) to resume the marriage and I was aware of everything that was going on, so we didn’t consider inviting her,” he said.

Carol Celico and Kaká, who are parents of Luca and Isabella, were married for nine years and separated in 2014. Kaká and Carol Dias got married in 2019 and are parents of Esther, who is almost a year old.