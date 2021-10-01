Carol Celico denies Kaka’s new wife

Caroline Celico, influencer, singer, designer and ex-wife of the player Kaká, sent a statement to the column LeoDias, this Thursday (09/30), after the repercussion of the interview with Carol Dias, current wife of the ex-player Kaká, to the Who Magazine. To the magazine, Carol claimed that the influencer tried to reconcile with her ex-husband before her marriage. “A few months before Kaká’s wedding, in 2019, false news about a possible attempt at reconciliation emerged. However, the information was promptly denied by both Caroline and Kaká”, says Celico’s advisors.

The designer’s team reaffirms that Carol and her ex-husband respect each other a lot, for the sake of their two children, and reinforces that these news began to emerge only after Caroline Celico gained prominence in her career. “Unfortunately, we already know that whenever Caroline Celico divulges or makes public an achievement, a very special and admirable moment, a third party feels the need to plant false news and invent information”, the statement says.

Read the note in full:

A few months before Kaká’s wedding in 2019, false news about a possible attempt at reconciliation emerged. However, the information was promptly denied by both Caroline and Kaka.

Unfortunately, we already know that whenever Caroline Celico discloses or makes public an achievement, a very special and admirable moment, a third party feels the need to plant false news and invent information.

Both have an excellent relationship and a lot of respect for 14 years of many achievements when they were together and for the beautiful family they formed, with two wonderful children.

We regret the situation once again and we continue to hope that maturity will really bring more security and clarity to those who need it.

Carol Dias Accounts to Whom

As published in the column previously, the current wife of ex-player Kaká, Carol Dias, finally decided to talk about the relationship between her, Kaká and Caroline Celico, ex-wife of the ex-player. In the interview, Carol reported an event before her wedding in 2019, in which Celico allegedly tried to reconcile with Kaka, on the eve of the player’s wedding.

Carol also said that that’s why she didn’t invite Caroline Celico to her wedding. “I know people expect a different position from us, but we don’t really have a friendly relationship. The interaction between me and her, and between her and my husband, mainly, is exercised with the sole purpose of being close to the children, participating in their growth and development”, she explained.

Read the full article here!