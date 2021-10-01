Carol Celico rebuts Kaka’s wife about having sought reconciliation before his marriage

Carol Days said, exclusively to Quem, that the ex-wife of Kaka, Carol Celico, reportedly sought out the former player to try a reconciliation before he remarried. Celico used the press office to deny the rumor in a statement to the portal.

“A few months before Kaká’s wedding, in 2019, news emerged about a possible attempt at reconciliation, but the information was promptly denied by both Caroline and Kaká. Both have an excellent relationship and a lot of respect for 14 years of many achievements when they were together and for the beautiful family they formed, with two wonderful children. We are sorry once again for the situation and we continue to hope that maturity will really bring more security and clarity to those who need it,” the statement said.

“A few months before we got married, there was an attempt by her (and not him, as they said in a false report) to resume the marriage and I was aware of everything that was going on, so we didn’t consider inviting her,” said Carol Days in an interview with Quem.

