Carol Dias appears in bed with Kaka and sends a hint to her husband’s ex

The controversy involving the trio Carol Dias, Caroline Celico and Kaka, just gained new contours. That’s because, the first went back to needling the ex-player’s ex, implying that her husband would not have lived a “real” relationship while he was with his rival. The famous also got into the mess and fired the same stab.

In an intimate photo, Carol appears in bed with Kaka in the greatest atmosphere of romance. In the caption, the model talked about happiness alongside the former athlete, which was seen by many fans as an indirection to Caroline Celico, with whom she had an argument throughout the week. “Killing the longing. ‘…And together they will be one flesh’. Strong, secure, true”, he said.

Celico hasn’t responded to the indirect yet, but has published clicks in which he shows he is happy with his current husband, businessman Eduardo Scarpa. On the other hand, Kaká also published the same hint as his current wife and said he lives in a “strong” union with Carol Dias. The publications of both were made this Friday morning (1).

In an interview with Quem magazine, last Wednesday (29), Carol Dias stated that Celico tried to “steal” Kaka before his wedding. The accusation was made after Celico declared that he did not and would not invite her to his wedding to Scarpa, which was not well received by the model.

Continues after advertising

“On the internet, when one side speaks out and the other doesn’t, people end up with the exposure side. I know people expect a different position from us, but we don’t really have a friendly relationship. The interaction between me and her, and between her and my husband, mainly, is exercised with the sole purpose of being close to the children, participating in their growth and development”, explained Dias.

Kaka’s wife then said that she did not intend to reveal that she had been ignored for Caroline Celico’s wedding. “We think this information is unnecessary, but as it was exposed on her page, it may not be a problem to tell the real reason for the lack of this invitation”, she said, before firing that her rival tried to resume the marriage.

“A few months before we were married, there was an attempt by her to renew the marriage and I was aware of everything that was going on. Thank God this phase has passed and I’m glad she found herself, got married and we wish they were very happy”, she complicated. Caroline Celico, on the other hand, denied having tried to end her rival’s relationship.

“A few months before Kaká’s wedding, in 2019, both denied a false report about an attempt at reconciliation. In a special moment, a third person feels the need to plant a false news and invent information”, said Celico’s press office, who added: “Both have an excellent relationship of great respect for 14 years of many achievements when they were together”.