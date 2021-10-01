Carol Portaluppi is detonated on the web after celebrating Flamengo’s victory

Carol Portaluppi, daughter of Renato Gaucho, celebrated the classification of Flamengo for the final of the Libertadores and divided opinions after having given that famous ‘nudge’ in rivals on social networks, this Wednesday night (29).

On the occasion, the model celebrated the victory of the red-black team by 2-0 over Barcelona-EQU, and wrote on Twitter: “It must be really bad not being Flamengo”. The sentence in question yielded almost 30 thousand likes in a matter of a few hours, but was the target of criticism.

The reason? According to Internet users on duty, Carol Portaluppi does not know which is her real team, considering that, until a few months ago, she wore Grêmio’s blue and white colors, since her father, Renato Gaúcho, was coach of the Porto Alegre team since 2016.

“Have you already chosen your team?”, joked one. “You should know! Until a few months ago you were a gremista. Spare me, it looks like you were born a Flemish”, fired another. “Are you Flamengo, Gremio, Fluminense and Vasco?”, wanted to know a third, when remembering the ex-player’s passages in clubs.

