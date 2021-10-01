Casa de Diego Costa is the target of an operation by the Federal Police; Atlético-MG specialist scale to monitor case | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG has not officially positioned itself, but closely monitors Sergipe Federal Police investigation that has the attacker Diego Costa among the targets . “Operation Distraction” investigates “alleged practice of exploiting gambling, money laundering, currency evasion and criminal organization” involving a gambling site. Diego is suspected of being the financier of the criminal scheme – which is denied by the attacker’s defense (read below) .

The player’s home was one of the addresses visited by the Federal Police this week, in search and seizure operations. The operation has been underway since the beginning of the year, months before the negotiation between Atlético and Diego Costa was concluded (there was a search and seizure in March, and Diego only signed with Galo in August). Legally, the club understands not to take any risks, but, even so, it has appointed a criminal lawyer (adviser of the club) to monitor the case.

O ge he spoke with the lawyer chosen by the club, who preferred not to be identified, but clarified that his role is only to understand the details of the story and, from there, conclude whether the athlete needs – or not – any legal support.

Meanwhile, in Sergipe…

Another lawyer works on the defense of Diego Costa. It is Aurélio Belém, secretary general of the OAB in Sergipe. He also talked to the ge. He said that the player is innocent and that he will voluntarily present himself to the Federal Police to testify. Aurélio admitted that Diego Costa’s home in Sergipe was one of the addresses visited by the PF, but said that nothing was seized, reiterating the version that exonerates the player.