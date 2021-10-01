Casão says that Dani Alves plays the victim and says: ‘We cheat ugly’

Commentator Walter Casagrande did not like Daniel Alves’ recent statements about São Paulo, and criticized the full-back, currently without a club, for “playing a victim”.

In his blog on “Globoesporte”, Casão criticized Dani Alves for saying that São Paulo “can’t” have him. The former player even admitted that he “was wrong” in thinking that the multi-champion would be a leader in the Tricolor.

Even so, Casagrande “blamed” São Paulo for the debt of approximately R$ 18 million with his former shirt 10. The salary issue culminated in Dani’s contract termination with the São Paulo club.

“This week, he gave an interview. He criticized the board and said that staying at São Paulo would interfere with his dream of going to the World Cup. . Don’t play the victim, Daniel,” Casão wrote.

“The debt that São Paulo owes him is exclusively to blame for Tricolor himself, who saw in Daniel things that we all thought he had, like leadership, talent to play in the middle, to be a group guy. , completed.

The commentator pointed out that Dani Alves “was never the protagonist of the teams he played for”, and “did not show any leadership” in his time at São Paulo. Casão also disapproved of the veteran’s attempt to play in the tricolor midfield, as well as his going to the Tokyo Olympics, where he “let the team down”.

Finally, regarding the negotiation with Fluminense, Casão questioned the reasons that led Daniel to refuse a proposal “it was great for any player”, and warned the veteran about the Brazilian team.

“I end this text remembering that the Brazilian team needs players with love for the real shirt, not lip service. All kinds of love appear with attitudes, not with words,” he concluded.