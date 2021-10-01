Cashier can release FGTS withdrawals to workers: See situations

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Caixa can release the withdrawal of FGTS to workers: See situations Established in September 1966, the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a labor right that works by collecting 8% of the salary. The amount is deposited in a savings account linked to the employment contract that the citizen can claim. However, to have access to the resource, some conditions are necessary.

It is authorized in the event of unfair dismissal and allows full redemption of the amount available in the FGTS.

birthday withdrawal

Distributed in the month the worker was born, annually. It only receives part of the balance available in the FGTS, but makes it impossible to receive the withdrawal withdrawal – in cases of unfair dismissal in which the employee has withdrawn the anniversary withdrawal, he will only be entitled to a termination fine of 40% of the amount available in the FGTS.

Retirement withdrawal

Retirees have access to the balances of their active (contract in force) and inactive (old contracts) FGTS accounts, under certain conditions. If you want to continue in the same job when you retire, the worker can make a monthly withdrawal of the FGTS values. If you want to work at another company, you will only have full access to the FGTS if you are fired without just cause.

Withdrawal due to serious illness

The last modality allows you to request the withdrawal of balances in the FGTS to help in the treatment of serious illnesses: cancer, HIV, terminal illnesses, among others that are accepted by the government. Source istoedinheiro.com.br















