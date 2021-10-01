Cat disappears inside a wall that has undergone renovation; Look

One woman posted a video on TikTok after she managed to rescue her missing cat from inside a bathroom wall in her home. The video shows the moment when the mason “tears” a square on the wall, revealing the animal.

In the US, the walls of houses are made of wood and plasterboard, usually in two layers, which makes them “hollow” on the inside.

A bricklayer who was carrying out a bathroom renovation in the young woman’s home identified as @giavanaaaa__ on TikTok did not notice the moment when the cat slipped out without him noticing, hiding between the two layers of wall.

The bricklayer hired to renovate a bathroom did not notice that the cat had hidden inside the wall. Image: Reproduction/TikTok/@giavannaaaa__

The man finished closing the holes, glued tiles on the wall, and left. Hours later, the owner noticed the cat’s disappearance, started calling for him and it took a while to discover that the muffled meowing she heard was coming from the bathroom.

“So our tile was changed today and I heard a meowing… My cat got stuck in the wall,” the woman writes in the post. The video has been viewed over 5.8 million times.

@giavannaaaa__ soooo my cat got stuck behind the wall when our tile went up today?. #fyp #foryou #catsoftiktok #cat #wtf ? Oh no – Kreepa

Many people were curious to know how the black cat got stuck in the wall. The woman explained in the comments. “So our house has been under renovation since July. There was nothing closing the wall and he made it his hiding place.”

“After the tile was put in yesterday, my dad and I forgot about the renovation and the cat was there. I went into the bathroom later that night and heard him meowing and that’s when it happened. he just stayed there while the work was finished.”