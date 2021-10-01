CBF details table of five more rounds of Serie B, and Botafogo will have two games on Globo

THE CBF this Friday dismembered the table of the 30th to 34th rounds of the Serie B, it’s the Botafogo will again have games broadcast on open TV after three months. The calendar was released by reporter Wellington Campos, from Rádio Itatiaia.

THE Globe will show the games of Glorioso against Cruzeiro (October 12, a Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Independência) and Vasco (November 7, Sunday, at 4:00 pm, in São Januário).

In the five rounds broken up by the CBF, Botafogo will only act once on the weekend, precisely against Vasco. The two home games, against Brusque and Confiança, will be played on weekdays, at 7pm.

In addition, the published calendar reserves a period of ten days without games for Botafogo between matches against Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte, and Brusque, in Rio.

Check out Botafogo’s upcoming games in Serie B:

10/2 (Sat) – 7 pm – Botafogo x Avaí – Nilton Santos (Premiere)

10/8 (Fri) – 7 pm – Botafogo x CRB – Nilton Santos (SporTV/Premiere)

10/12 (Tues) – 9:30 pm – Cruzeiro x Botafogo – Independence (Globo/SporTV/Premiere)

10/22 (Fri) – 7 pm – Botafogo x Brusque – Nilton Santos (Premiere)

10/26 (Tues) – 9:30 pm – Goiás x Botafogo – Serrinha (SporTV/Premiere)

11/3 (Wed) – 7 pm – Botafogo x Confiança – Nilton Santos (Premiere)

11/7 (Sun) – 4 pm – Vasco x Botafogo – São Januário (Globo/Premiere)