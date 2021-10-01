Central Bank registers first case of data leakage Pix keys – 09/30/2021 – Market

The BC (Central Bank) registered the first case of leakage of Pix keys, an instant payment system. According to the autarchy reported on Thursday (30), customer data from Banese (Bank of the State of Sergipe) were exposed due to “specific failures in the systems of this financial institution”.

“No sensitive data, such as passwords, information on transactions or financial balances in transactional accounts, or any other information under bank secrecy were exposed. The information obtained is of a cadastral nature, which does not allow the movement of resources, nor access to accounts or the other financial information,” the BC said in a statement.

According to the monetary authority, people who had their registration data leaked will be notified exclusively through the bank’s application.

“Neither BC nor participating institutions will use any other means of communication with affected users, such as messaging applications, phone calls, SMS or email,” he warned.

The BC said it has taken the necessary actions for the detailed investigation of the case and “will apply the sanctioning measures provided for in the current regulation”.

“Even though it is not required by current legislation, due to the low potential impact on users, the BC decided to communicate the event to society, in view of the commitment to transparency that governs its activities,” stated the BC.

The monetary authority did not say how many keys were leaked.