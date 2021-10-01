Change in Ministry of Health system generates sharp variations in the number of Covid cases | National Newspaper

A change in the registration of data sent to the Ministry of Health has caused sharp variations in the number of cases of covid, and this makes it difficult to make predictions about the direction of the pandemic in Brazil.

It was with a mixture of hope and relief that Brazilians had been following the drop in the number of Covid cases in Brazil. But, from September onwards, abrupt changes in official data, which were reflected in the moving average calculated by the press consortium, began to generate concern.

Data on confirmation of Covid cases were affected as of September 8th. That’s when the Ministry of Health changed the notification system, began to demand more information, which changed the way the data was filled in, and not all states and municipalities were able to adapt quickly to the change.

Guidelines were given to the database managers as in the explanation organized by the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries: “The ‘date of notification’ field and the fields referring to the results of the acute phase test were inserted. In addition to the fields ‘evolution of the case’ and ‘final classification'”, says the video.

But, according to the sanitary doctor and former director of DataSUS Giliate Coelho, there may have been a lack of time and training to use the new version of the notification platform.

“The ministry started to demand, for example, the lot, the lot number of some types of exams that are carried out. So, in the past, he only asked for the data if the exam was performed or not and the date of performance. It requires time for professionals to train, for hospitals to train staff and also for modification of systems that are used in states, municipalities and hospitals. When we are in the middle of a pandemic, it is really difficult to make any change a little more abrupt because you run the risk of the minimum data not being sent, which is Covid’s notification data”, says Giliate Coelho.

In São Paulo, Olívia Ferreira de Paula, an advisor at the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance, said that the change required a general review of data since the beginning of the pandemic. In São Paulo alone, there are more than 20 million cases that need to be analyzed again by technicians from the State Department of Health. Some information is not entering or not being read by the new system. This situation has caused the damming of these revised data and, when the information is updated, they end up releasing the numbers at once, causing the abrupt changes that we have seen. Technicians from São Paulo have already notified the ministry.

“This change did not take place fully and completely at the bank, because it takes time. Just as the state of São Paulo takes time to process the more than 20 million notifications of Covid cases in the state, including confirmed, suspected and discarded cases – it is this volumetry, it is this database that we have to reprocess all sometimes. So, the ministry changed the key and this issue of changing the results was pending. But he hadn’t notified anyone about this period of reprocessing and the need to reprocess the databases to get the correct result”, says Olívia Ferreira de Paula.

This Thursday (30), Fiocruz announced that Brazil registers the lowest level of cases with severe acute respiratory syndrome since the beginning of the pandemic. A number that may reflect a different picture than that presented by the numbers of the state secretariats.

Professor Márcia Castro, from the School of Public Health at Harvard University, in the United States, says that it is serious to be without secure data, that updates to the database are necessary, but they should not hinder the monitoring of the evolution of the pandemic.