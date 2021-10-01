Check out cars present in “007? No Time to Die”

The 25th film in the 007 franchise, entitled “Sem Tempo para Morrer”, is already playing in Brazilian cinemas and, as it could not be different, several interesting cars are part of the production.

Image: Disclosure

The first is a classic gray Aston Martin DB5, in which James Bond (Daniel Craig, in his latest film as the famous spy) drives through the province of Matera, Italy. Alongside Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), they are chased by villains in fourth-generation models of the Maserati Quattroporte. The action scene also features Triumph motorcycles doing stunts.

Image: Disclosure

Another chase scene, famous for the movie trailer (below), shows Bond and Swann in the DB5 again – when they start firing the car at villains alongside who drive units of the first generation Jaguar XF and Range Rover.

Image: Disclosure

In a scene in Jamaica, Bond is shown driving a Land Rover Series III. At the site, we also have the presence of an old Chevrolet Bel-Air, being guided by actress Ana de Armas.

Image: Disclosure

The Aston Martin Valhalla supercar is present shortly thereafter. However, no one drives the vehicle on the scene. An old Aston Martin V8 Vantage appears next.

Image: Disclosure

A little further on, the off-road scene – already seen in trailers – has models of the Land Rover Defender chasing Bond in a Toyota Land Cruiser over Norwegian trails. Finally, another jewel that is present is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, with its 715 hp V12.

Image: Disclosure

With smaller participations, other vehicles are also present in the film – which, like all other productions in the franchise, are a plateful for car lovers.

Check out the latest trailer for the movie:

