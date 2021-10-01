Check Out Results of the Mega-Sena Contest Draw 2.414

Dozens of the Mega-Sena Contest 2.414 were drawn. The accumulated prize is estimated at R$12.8 million.

The numbers that came out in the draw were: 04 – 14 – 29 – 06 – 05 – 38

The draw took place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

How to play at Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena pays millions for the hit of the 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel.

To make your dream of being the next millionaire come true, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surprise) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Stubborn). The information is from the Caixa Lotteries Portal.

Mega-Sena Sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. To adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end 0 or 5, the Mega-Senas exclusive to Mega-Sena were created. Draws take place on predetermined dates throughout the year. On the occasion, three weekly contests are held, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Check the drawing schedule or Important Announcements. The information is from the Caixa Lotteries Portal.