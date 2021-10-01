Check out the most watched movies and series on Netflix

Netflix co-CEO and content director Ted Sarandos revealed impressive data from the platform. The information was released during the Code 2021 conference later this week. Sarandos revealed audience numbers for the platform’s top 10 series and movies. First among the series is the first season of Bridgerton.

Netflix audience

The numbers showed the total number of accounts that watched the productions for at least two minutes. The period of time analyzed encompasses the initial 28 days from the launch of each work.

At the top of the list, as might be expected, is the Bridgerton series, with 82 million accounts reached. Then comes the first part of Lupine and The Witcher, each with 76 million.

As explained above, these numbers refer to a period of less than one month. That is, they do not reflect the total audience to date.

In the film category, Extraction was the work that came first. In all, the feature reached 99 million accounts. Then comes Bird Box with 89 million and Spenser Confidential with 85 million.

Top 10 most watched series on Netflix:

1 – Bridgerton: Season 1 – 82 million

2 – Lupin: part 1 – 76 million

3 – The Witcher: Season 1 – 76 million

4 – Sex/Life: Season 1 – 67 million

5 – Stranger Things: Season 3 – 67 million

6 – La Casa de Papel: Part 4 – 65 million

7 – Tiger King: 1st season – 64 million

8 – The Queen’s Gambit – 62 million

9 – Sweet Tooth: Season 1 – 60 million

10 – Emily in Paris: 1st season – 60 million

10 best movies and series

The Netflix director’s presentation also ranked the 10 best productions in each category. The criterion for selection was the total hours watched during the first 28 days of each one’s debut.

First, again, appears Bridgerton, adding an incredible 625 million hours. Then comes Money Heist, with 619 million hours, followed by Stranger Things, which has 582 million hours.

Among the films, Bird Box tops the list of hours watched, totaling 282 million. Then comes Extraction and The Irishman (The Irishman), with 231 million and 215 million hours respectively.