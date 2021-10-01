Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2414 this Thursday; prize is BRL 12 million

posted on 9/30/2021 8:02 PM / updated on 9/30/2021 8:41 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, last Thursday night (9/30), six lotteries: Quina’s 5671 contests; 2414 from Mega-Sena (which is in the Mega Semana da Primavera); 2336 of Lotofácil; the 2280 of the Double Seine; 1695 for Timemania and 513 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 12.8 million, had the following dozen drawn: 05-04-14-29-38.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$7.8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 33-36-38-40-76.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-10-13-15-18-49 in the first draw; 04-07-14-17-36-49 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$1.5 million.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$2.8 million, presented the following result: 01-22-24-34-39-54-62. The team of the heart is the Portuguese Sports, from São Paulo.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 06-07-15-24-27-29-31. the lucky month is June.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.6 million for those who hit the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-03-04-06-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-20-22-25.

