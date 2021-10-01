check the 7th installment schedule for Bolsa Família

Caixa Econômica Federal ended, this Thursday (30), the payment round of the 6th installment of emergency aid to Bolsa Família. Now, it prepares for the payment of the 7th installment, which may be the last of the emergency aid. It is worth remembering that the government intends to launch a new program that could take the place of Bolsa Família, the Auxílio Brasil.

As usual, Bolsa Família beneficiaries will receive the 7th installment of emergency aid in the traditional calendar. he will follow the end of the Social Identification Number – NIS. Whoever owns the NIS 1 ending starts receiving on October 18th (and so on). Check out the full calendar, as disclosed by Caixa:

NIS final 1 – October 18;

NIS final 2 – October 19;

NIS final 3 – October 20;

NIS final 4 – October 21;

NIS final 5 – 22 October;

NIS final 6 – 25 October;

NIS final 7 – 26 October;

NIS final 8 – 27 October;

NIS final 9 – 28 October;

NIS final 0 – 29 October.

Therefore, for Bolsa Família beneficiaries, these are the specific dates for receiving the benefit. It is important to emphasize that, with the advent of the new social program, everyone who receives Bolsa Família will be automatically transferred to the new program.

Another detail already informed by the government is that the value of the new Bolsa Família will be increased to R$ 300.00, a little less than the promise to increase 50%, as the government intended. The government base believes that the project will be swift in the Senate and the date estimated by the economic team will be maintained.