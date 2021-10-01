China’s energy crisis is yet another global turmoil and will have impacts even on Brazilian agribusiness – Opinion

It was just what was needed. It’s not even remotely the global rapture or the echoing of the 7 trumpets of the 7 angels of the apocalypse, but what causes a worldwide turmoil, it does.

Behold, after the near collapse of the Chinese giant Evergrande, turning into an eventual controlled demolition, the energy crisis in China seems to worsen even more the forecasts for the recovery of the world economy, especially that of Brazil, a country that exports 30% of everything it exports. we send abroad to China.

But what is driving this “energy crisis”? Perhaps a little of everything, sprinkled with diffuse and mismatched narratives, which should be shown in the background for a while.

According to the National People’s Congress’ 14th Five-Year Plan, by 2025 China is expected to reduce energy consumption per unit of GDP by 13.5% and carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 18% (compared to 2020 levels ).

In principle, the Chinese Communist Party apparently seeks to use this narrative to explain the compulsory closure of several coal-fired thermoelectric plants (the main source of energy in China), as a way to meet the objectives established in the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The power cuts in thermal power plants were combined with greater demand for energy because of the heat wave and electricity consumption in Guangdong province, which rose by 17% year-on-year in January-August this year.

Add to this a lower production of wind energy and greater demand for industrial and intermediate goods and note the imbroglio that China is causing in the world economy. It could be argued that Beijing’s interest in controlling carbon emissions as part of its five-year plan is completely behind the energy crisis, mainly because of the country’s interest in hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a less polluted country. As far as possible.

Behind this legitimate interest in addressing factors that impact climate change, it is a fact that China emitted 10 gigatons (“gigatons”) of CO2 per year in 2020, compared to 5 gigatons and 3 gigatons emitted by the US and India, respectively .

Currently, China is going through a period of lack of raw material (coal) to make its thermal wheels. Approximately 90% of coal is mined locally, but electricity consumption through August was 14% higher than last year and coal production was up just 4.4%. The answer to this imbalance between supply and demand would be more imports. So it is. Then the thing starts to enter the geopolitical chessboard.

In 2019, Australia exported US$51 billion of coal briquettes, with China and Taiwan receiving almost 25% of that total. The fact is that after Australia raised suspicions about the origin of the Covid-19 virus, mainland China imposed sanctions against its main coal exporter in Asia and Oceania.

Add to this the AUKUS pact (Australia, United Kingdom and United States) announced jointly by the three countries to face China in the Indo-Pacific region, which aims to strengthen trilateral cooperation in advanced technologies such as intelligence artificial, nuclear undersea systems and long-distance surveillance, and which ended up further sour relations between Beijing and Canberra, leading China to further stress trade relations with its “almost neighbor”.

But where would Brazil be impacted in this energy crisis? At several points:

1. Lower risk appetite given greater global turmoil and lower economic growth makes investors flee from developing countries, especially those that have a very close trade relationship with China, as is the case with Brazil;

2. Given China’s energy crisis, the production of inputs for pesticides, such as glyphosate, the most used herbicide in Brazil, is 23% more expensive than in 2020 and should increase further, affecting the cost of agricultural producers in the country and still encouraging plus food inflation. According to data from ComexStat, in the year 2020, Brazil imported 134,000 tons of pesticides from China;

3. In addition to pesticides, apparently through the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Chinese government seems to cast doubt on the continuity of exports of phosphate fertilizers, as a way to supply the domestic market. We cannot forget that China, in addition to being the biggest producer of phosphate fertilizers, is also the biggest consumer. Not to mention nitrogen fertilizers, which are derived from ammonia, obtained from the chemical transformation of natural gas, which rose by more than 550% in 12 months. To make matters worse, the price of urea rose by $60 in one day due to the damage from hurricane IDA, which led to an increase in the cost of freighting urea barges, peaking in nine years;

4. If we add to this energy crisis the episode of Evergrande, a giant in the real estate sector, a segment responsible for 26% of the Chinese GDP, and because of which an obvious reduction in activities in this segment is expected, not only the agro sector could suffer impacts with the latest developments in China, but also the metal commodities sector, as we are already seeing in the prices of these and mining and steel companies.

