Cielo has already been heavily penalized and the fall makes room for a rise of 45%

THE Cielo (CIEL3) is the typical case of the giant that dominated the market and didn’t care for its competitors. Suddenly, it lost 90% of its market value.

The first entrant was the PaySeguro (PAGS; PAGS34), which by capturing clients at the base of the pyramid (micro-entrepreneurs) who had never used card machines before, fostered a new market and therefore did not bother the incumbents for a long time.

Then came the stone (STNE) which, with its sales hubs, spread throughout Brazil “with a strong culture, agile technology and better quality perceived by the customer, enabling the new entrant to dominate the profitable middle of the pyramid”, points out Great Investments in the company’s start of coverage report.

And to make matters worse, now the Santander (SANB11), with your GetNet and 16% of the market, is getting ready to go in with everything.

“In the second quarter, Cielo recorded its first loss as a result of the pandemic, fierce competition, commoditization of services, price war, low penetration of credit products, lower cost efficiency, and poorer quality perceived by customers,” analysts point out. Eduardo Nishio, Bruno Bandiera and Guilherme Vianna.

But for the team, the company has already fallen too far and it’s time to buy again. Genial set the target price at R$3.5, with a potential for an increase of 45.8%.

“Cielo is not our favorite in the sector and we are not advocating putting all the chips in one bet either. The company has already lost its ambition to be a cutting-edge payment technology company, but it is very cheap, the fundamentals are improving and from the controllers’ point of view, we think that something could be done to unlock value”, they argue.

Analysts calculate that the company is negotiating with an attractive valuation of 4.72 x price-to-earnings (P/E) for 2022, which will draw the attention of investors and possibly controllers, which would culminate in Cielo’s delisting .

from the ground does not pass

According to specialists, after experiencing bad times, the company has some triggers that can fuel the action.

Among them are the sale of Merchant-e, eventual delisting, increase in customers in the middle of the pyramid and success in credit products.

“Furthermore, in our view, the economic recovery resulting from greater vaccination should help to recover the volumes traded and, consequently, revenues and margins”, they say.

They expect revenues to grow by 2.8% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, with an increase in profits of 95% and 9.75% in the respective years.