Cielo is so cheap it’s worth it, says Genial Investimentos Por Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Genial Investimentos recommends the purchase of Cielo (SA:) shares, with a target price of R$3.50. According to analysts, this is not the first choice among companies in the sector, but its current price is very cheap and the dynamics are positive in the short term, with the reopening of the economy and potential divestments in subsidiaries.

However, Genial also hopes that eventually the attractive 4.72x P/E 22 valuation will catch the attention of investors and possibly controllers, which could culminate in the company’s delisting.

At 5:22 pm, the company’s shares retreated 4.58%, to R$ 2.29.

Cielo dominated the country’s small machine market for years, even after the collapse of the duopoly in 2010 with the end of brand exclusivity by acquirers. But the company ignored the new market trends and currents that began to appear. Thus, in the last five years, Cielo lost 90% of its market value.

The second quarter of 2020 was even more critical, with the company posting its first loss, driven by the pandemic, fierce competition, commoditization of services, price war, low cost efficiency and poorer customer perception.

Since then, Cielo has been working to recover, canceling accounts at a loss, cutting costs, improving NPS and increasing its presence in the lucrative middle of the tenant pyramid. This, according to Genial, is helping to improve its fundamentals.