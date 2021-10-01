City Council approves CPI to investigate Prevent Senior in São Paulo – 09/30/2021 – Balance and Health

The City Council of São Paulo approved, this Thursday (30), a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate Prevent Senior in the city.

The health plan is already the subject of investigation by Covid’s CPI in the Senate. The author of the application is councilor Antonio Donato, from the PT, who is a former mayor.

In the Senate, Prevent Senior entered the CPI’s radar after receiving the dossier from the operator’s doctors, who reported that hospitals in the network were used as “laboratories” for studies with drugs without proven efficacy for the treatment of Covid-19, such as hydroxychloroquine. The patients’ families would not be informed that they would receive these medications.

Among the reasons for carrying out the investigations at the municipal level, councilor Donato cites the fact that Prevent Senior’s administrative headquarters are in the city of São Paulo and a good part of the operator’s hospitals as well.

“Prevent Senior is basically a health insurance company from São Paulo, the victims are mostly from São Paulo and São Paulo, the falsification of death data impacts São Paulo’s statistics, health surveillance is responsible for inspection. So, we believe that it can advance because the CPI in Brasília is closed and had a broader focus,” said Donato.

The CPI was approved in a flash, the result of a sewing that had been going on behind the scenes. Commission will have a certain balance between representatives of the situation and the opposition in the House.

With five members, in addition to the PT, the commission will also have councilors from the DEM-MDB, PSDB, PSOL and Podemos-PP bloc.

For Councilor Donato, there is a common feeling in the House that the matter should be investigated.

It is the fourth CPI approved in the House — the three in progress are animals, transport applications and violence against trans and transvestites.

Paulo Frange (PTB), the one chosen by the DEM-MDB bloc, will be another member of the CPI. A cardiologist who continued to work on the pandemic, he says that the CPI will stick to the city’s issues. This ranges from sanitary protocols to building regularity issues.

Frange explains that the CPI can also require searches and seizures, for example, but must be supported by a court decision for this and other measures.

The CPI will already have where to start looking for information, since the municipal administration has already made an investigation on the matter. Right at the beginning of the pandemic, the City of São Paulo even investigated Prevent Senior due to the supposed lack of information about a patient in one of its units.

“We have to separate what is being investigated, making it very clear so that the Prevent Senior user who pays the health plan many times after retirement can be sure that there are no other problems there that we may discover that they could put them at risk their health,” said Frange.

He also emphasizes that the issue of medical autonomy must be separated from cases in which physicians are coerced to apply certain drugs.