City Hall of Cariacica

The agenda is open for exclusive care for women, requesting mammography exams, collection of preventives and orientation lectures. These are just some of the services that will be offered within the schedule that the Municipal Health Department of Cariacica (Semus) has prepared to mark the Pink October campaign, which has as aim to share information and raise awareness about breast cancer.

The national theme is “I take care of my health every day. Is that you?”. The Health Secretary of Cariacica, Roberta Goltara, emphasizes the importance of the campaign. “The municipality of Cariacica will hold several events in October to disseminate information about breast cancer, strengthening the Ministry of Health’s recommendations for prevention, early diagnosis and tracking of the disease.”

In Basic Health Units (UBS) many services, exams, lectures and request for procedures will be offered. At the UBS in Itaquari, for example, an agenda with exclusive service for women is already open. 150 consultations are reserved for clinical care only for women and 120 consultations with the unit’s nurses to collect preventive exams.

In other UBS, such as in Rio Marinho and Sotelândia, there will be offers to request a mammogram, preventive collection and rapid testing for HIV and syphilis. In addition, blood pressure measurements, glucose measurements and routine tests will be performed.

The campaign

The Pink October awareness movement for early detection of breast cancer was created in 1990, when the symbol of breast cancer prevention, the pink bow, was launched by the Susan G. Komen for the Cure and Foundation. distributed to participants of the first Race for Cure, held in New York (USA) and, since then, promoted annually.

The month of October is marked in Brazil and other countries in order to spread information and promote awareness about breast cancer, in order to contribute to reducing the incidence and mortality of the disease.

It is noteworthy that breast cancer is the type that most affects women around the world. About 2.3 million new cases have been estimated for the year 2020 worldwide, representing about 24.5% of all cancers diagnosed in women.

For Brazil, 66,280 new cases of breast cancer were estimated in 2021, with an estimated risk of 61.61 cases per 100,000 women.

PROGRAMMING IN BASIC HEALTH UNITS

UBS OF ITAPEMIRIM

Thursday (7)

8:30 am: Lecture on prevention of breast cancer, HPV and syphilis.

RIO MARINHO UBS



October 13th and 20th

Morning period: Offer of rapid testing for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B and offer of preventive and mammography, offer of educational material and information during the consultation waiting room.

UBS OF NOVA ROSA DA PENHA

the whole month of october

Active search for preventive patients.

EAST UBS

Friday (8)

9:00 am: Lecture with the themes “Healthy Eating”, “Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention”, request and scheduling of mammograms for women aged 50 and over and preventive.

UBS OF SOTELÂNDIA



October 19th

Morning/afternoon timetables: Prevention of breast cancer and cervical cancer. Offer of rapid HIV and syphilis testing and preventive and mammogram collection.

VALPARAÍSO UBS



October 25th and 27th

8:00 am to 6:00 pm: Prevention of breast cancer and cervical cancer, offering preventive collection and mammography.

NEW BRAZIL UBS



October 14

Morning schedule: Nursing consultation. Offer of preventive collection and mammography exam.

NEW CANAAN UBS

October 19th

8:00 am to 11:00 am: Offer of blood pressure measurement, measurement of capillary blood glucose, request for routine tests, request for a mammogram, preventive collection and rapid test for HIV and syphilis.

HIGH LAGE UBS

October 22nd

8:00 am: Delivery of gifts, conversation round about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, healthy diet and lifestyle, and smoking. Offer of rapid test for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C, request for a mammogram, offer of preventive and measurement of blood pressure and capillary blood glucose.

GARDEN UBS AMERICA

October 15th, 22nd and 29th

7:00 to 12:00: Offer of preventive collection and mammography exam.

BOTANICAL GARDEN UBS

1st, 8th, 19th, 20th, 22nd and 27th of October

Morning and afternoon periods: Round of conversation on the topic “Tobacco use as a risk factor for breast cancer and cervical cancer”, rapid tests for HIV, hepatitis B and C and syphilis; offer of preventive collection and mammography.

UBS OF ITAQUARI

during the month

Exclusive care for women with reservation of 150 clinical care appointments, 120 appointments with the unit’s nurses to collect preventive exams.

october 18th

1:30 pm: Haircut and raffle of gifts for women, in the unit’s auditorium.

October 19th

1:30 pm: Lecture with nurse Jovana Rodrigues, snack, drawing of gifts, skin cleaning, in the unit auditorium.

October 25

8:00: Pink October walk. Meeting point will be on the court of the Oliveira Castro school.

FLEXAL II UBS

October 25

9 am: Lecture on breast and cervical cancer. Offer of preventive collection, rapid test for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B and C, request for a mammogram and gifts.

CAMPO VERDE UBS

October 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 27

Morning and afternoon periods: mammography request for target and risk population women; distribution of gifts with the theme; joint effort to collect preventives; lectures and exhibition of educational videos.

UBS OF CARIACICA-HEADQUARTERS

every october

Offer to carry out preventive collections, request requests for mammography, breast ultrasound, request blood tests, treatments, among others.

WORKERS’ NEIGHBORHOOD UBS

October 18th and 25th

Offer of preventive collection, mammography, lecture, rapid test for STIs and beauty day offer.

SAN FRANCISCO UBS

October 7th

Morning period: Showing videos with the theme of cancer prevention; speeches; registration and offer of IUD insertion, scheduling of preventives; request for mammograms.

STI/AIDS REFERENCE CENTER

October 15, 19, 22 and 26

Morning period: Offer of preventive collection and intensification of rapid testing for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B and C.