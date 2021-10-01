City Hall of Ribeirão Preto

Scheduling for vaccination against Covid – 2nd DOSE PFIZER IN PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED THE 1st DOSE ON 14, 19 AND 20/07 will be open this Thursday, September 30th



14,800 vacancies will be made available for vaccination which will take place on Friday, October 1st, 2021

09/29/2021 16:50 – Vaccination

Photo: City Hall/CCS

The Municipal Health Department will make available, from 8:30 am this Thursday, September 30, at the Ribeirão Pret City Hall website O and by telephones 3977-9441 and 3977-9442, the scheduling for the application THE SECOND DOSE OF THE VACCINE AGAINST COVID – 19 PFIZE IN PEOPLE VACCINATED ON THE 14, 19 AND 20 OF JULY.

ATTENTION

This schedule is EXCLUSIVE for people who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on the 14th, 19th and 20th of July.

For this group, 14,800 places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Friday, October 1st, from 8:30 am, at 36 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have an official document with a photo, CPF, updated proof of address in Ribeirão Preto, the completed Vacivida form, vaccination card for the first dose and the protocol number of the appointment.

bedridden people

People bedridden, from this track age, may receive the vaccine at your own home, through the SAD (Home Care Service). Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling 3977-7111.

Service

SECOND DOSE PFIZER – PEOPLE VACCINATED ON 07/14, 19 AND 20

Scheduling – Fur City Hall website , from 8:30 am on Thursday, September 30, or by calling 3977-9441 and 3977-9442.

Vaccination – Friday, October 1st

Local – In 36 vaccination posts in Ribeirão Preto