City Hall promotes Pink October actions at UBSs to strengthen women’s health – Agência de Notícias

The Municipality of Sorocaba, through the Department of Health (SES), starts, from this Friday (1), a schedule of actions related to October Pink, in Basic Health Units (UBSs). The initiative aims to alert women about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast and cervical cancer.

At the UBSs, the teams of servers in the health area will intensify the collection of Pap smears and guidance on the prevention of the two October Pink theme diseases. In Sorocaba, women can seek medical care at one of the 32 UBSs.

Schedule

UBS Haro

– 04, 06 and 13/10: Pap smear collection with appointment;

– 16 and 26/10: Guidance in the UBS waiting room on the importance of preventing breast and cervical cancer.

Habitat UBS

– 10/23, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm (Saturday): Pap test, request for a mammogram and rapid testing for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS Thrush

– 10/14: Thematic decoration of the unit, guidance on teas, auriculotherapy, scheduled Pap collection, guidance on STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) and rapid testing for STIs;

– 10/15: Scheduled Pap smears, auriculotherapy, STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections) guidelines and rapid testing for STIs.

UBS Simus

– 10/22: Breakfast with a lecture on breast cancer prevention and the importance of self-examination;

– Every Tuesday morning and Friday afternoon of October: Pap smear collection on demand;

– Every Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning of the month of October: Pap smear collection with appointment;

– During the month of October: Guidance in the waiting room of the unit on women’s health.

UBS Cerrado

– 10/09: Scheduled Pap smear collection, mammogram request, lecture on oral health, guidance on self-care and delivery of souvenirs;

UBS Wanel Ville

– Every Friday in October: Gynecological exams during the unit’s opening hours.

UBS Caranda

– October 1, 8 and 22, from 2 pm to 6 pm: Exclusive schedule for Pap collection;

– 10/04 to 08, from 8 am to 10 am: Pap smear collection on demand;

– 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28/10: Increased availability of places on the agenda for Pap collection in the afternoon;

UBS Aparecidinha

– 10/13, from 8 am to 2 pm: Beauty day;

– 10/14: Auriculotherapy

– 10/15: Bazaar

– 10/16, 8am to 3pm: Pap smear collection on demand and rapid testing for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS Paineiras

– 10/23, 8am to 12pm: Pap smear collection, guidance on STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), reflexology, makeup and eyebrow design.

UBS Sorocaba I

– 10/16, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am: Breakfast, lecture on contraception, lecture on breast self-examination and roundtable on self-esteem.

UBS Brigadier Tobias

– 10/23: Pap smears, rapid testing for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), interactive therapies, belly dancing, modeling massage, vaccinations for women, and foot care guidelines.

UBS Maria Eugenia

– Every Thursday afternoon of the month of October: Pap smear collection;

– During the month of October: Orientation workshops on early diagnosis of breast cancer in the unit’s waiting room and physical activities.

UBS Nova Sorocaba

– During the month of October: Thematic decoration alluding to the importance of preventing breast cancer, expanding the offer of places for Pap smear collection and guidance in the waiting room.

UBS Mineirão

– During the month of October: Expansion of vacancies for the Pap smear collection.

Márcia Mendes UBS

– During the month of October: Expansion of vacancies for Pap smear collection, guidance on the prevention of gynecological cancer, exhibition of posters on the subject, decoration alluding to Pink October, distribution of gifts and informational folders.

– 02 and 23/10 (Saturdays), from 8 am to 2 pm: Pap smear collection scheduled.

Angelica UBS

– 10/23: Pap smear collection, request for mammography, massage therapy, auriculotherapy, reflex therapy, aromatherapy, heiki and skin cleansing.

UBS New Hope

– 06 and 10/14: Pap smear collection scheduled and on demand;

– During the month of October: Breast exam, rapid testing for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) and guidance on sexual and reproductive health.

UBS Ulisses Guimarães

– 2nd fortnight of October: Orientations in the unit’s waiting room on the theme Pink October, self-care and domestic violence, tea and biscuit tasting.

– 10/20, at 2 pm: Round of conversation about the Pink October;

UBS São Bento

– 10/18, at 2:00 pm: Tea tasting, conversation round about self-esteem and haircut;

– 10/19, in the morning: Guidelines on women’s oral health;

– 10/19, at 2:00 pm: Pap smear collection and conversation round about domestic violence;

– 10/20, at 2:00 pm: Tea tasting and conversation round about the theme of experiences;

– 10/21, at 2 pm: Reflexology and guidance on breast self-examination;

– 10/22, in the morning: Guidelines on healthy eating.

UBS Barcelona

– 10/18, from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm: Pap test, rapid testing for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), family planning, auriculotherapy, acupuncture and distribution of gifts.

UBS Maria do Carmo

– During the month of October: Expansion of the Pap smear collection offer, guidance in the waiting room on cervical and breast cancer and the importance of prevention, qualified listening with the Mental Health team and decoration of the UBS with posters and preventive guidance .

UBS Lopes de Oliveira

– 4, 5 and 7/10, from 4 pm to 7 pm: Scheduled Pap smear collection and rapid testing for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

– 10/6, from 4pm to 7pm: Pap smear collection scheduled.

UBS Eden

– 10/23, from 7 am to 1 pm: Scheduled Pap smear collection and family planning.

UBS Orange

– 10/23: Pap smears, breast exams and rapid testing for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS São Guilherme

– 10/22: Pap smear collection, breast exam, guidance on cervical and breast cancers, conversation round about self-esteem, exhibition of handicrafts and distribution of gifts.

UBS School

– October 5th, 19th and 26th, from 8 am to 9 am: Guidance on cervical and breast cancers;

– October 19, 20 and 21, from 11 am to 1 pm: Pap smear collection;

– 21/10: Auriculotherapy scheduling for women;

– 19 to 22/10: Delivery of souvenirs.

Santana UBS

– 10/08, at 10 am: Lecture on the history of Outubro Rosa;

– 10/22, at 10 am: Orientation on breast self-examination and distribution of folders;

– During the month of October: Expansion of the Pap smear collection offer.

UBS Baron

– 10/23, 8am to 3pm: Pap smear, mammogram request, quick testing for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), haircut, eyebrow design, skin cleaning, makeup, waxing, belly dancing class, auriculotherapy and live music.

UBS Vitória Régia

– 10/23, from 7am to 1pm: Pap smear collection scheduled.