City of SP applies booster dose against Covid in seniors over 70 years old this Thursday | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo applies this Thursday (30) to additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in seniors over 70 years old who took the second dose more than six months ago.

This group, estimated at 174,198 people, will be vaccinated primarily with Pfizer’s immunizing agent.

Vaccination will also be available for immunosuppressed people over 18 years of age who have taken the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days. This group has about 18 thousand people.

This Saturday, the State of SP will organize ‘V Day’ of mobilization for the application of the 2nd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19

The entire network will be in operation for vaccination this Tuesday to serve all eligible audiences also for first and second doses: 468 Basic Health Units (UBSs); mega-stations with pedestrian access, stations that operate exclusively on a drive-thru system and the network of partner pharmacies. The vaccine is also available at Integrated AMAs/UBSs, Specialized Care Service (SAE) units and at Health Centers. (See the complete list of addresses)

Through the Filometer, it is possible to monitor the waiting situation at the stations that are operating in the city. On the website, it is also possible to check which vaccines are available for the application of a second dose in each unit.

Elderly people over 60 years old and health workers over 18 years old, except pregnant and postpartum women, can register for xepa at the UBSs, to receive booster doses.

Second dose of AstraZeneca

On Tuesday (28), the city of São Paulo registered a lack of doses of AstraZeneca in 86% of the vaccination points against Covid-19. The problem has been recurrent since the beginning of the month, when 100% of the stations ran out of supplies

According to the instruction of the city hall updated on Tuesday, in case of shortages to complete the vaccination schedule, health professionals are released to perform vaccine interchangeability, ie apply Pfizer in place of the second dose of AstraZeneca.

See the updated vaccination calendar this Thursday (30)

For the booster dose, people with a high degree of immunosuppression over 18 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days;

For the booster dose, elderly people over 70 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months;

Indigenous villagers also receive booster doses;

For the first dose, adolescents from 12 years of age;

Seniors over 60 years old can enroll in UBSs to receive the remaining doses, called xepa. It is valid for those who took the second dose six months ago in the capital. For this, it is necessary to present proof of vaccination with complete vaccination cycle, document with photo and proof of residence.