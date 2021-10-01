Climate change is making the Earth dark, scientists say

One of the consequences of climate change on Earth is that the planet is losing its glow, becoming darker. This is what a new study conducted by researchers at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in the United States reveals. Climate change has already caused irreversible effects on the planet, according to a report by the United Nations. Scientists have been warning of the situation for some time, but now it is a climate emergency, according to experts. Published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters, the Institute’s research draws on decades of measurements of the Earth’s brightness – the light reflected from our planet that illuminates the Moon’s surface – as well as satellite observations to find that there has been a significant drop in reflectivity (also called albedo) of Earth over the past two decades.





28 Sep



19 Sep

The Earth is now reflecting about half a watt less light per square meter than it was 20 years ago, according to the study, with most of the drop occurring in the past three years. That’s the equivalent of a 0.5% reduction. The Earth reflects about 30% of the sunlight that falls on it. Two factors affect the sunlight reaching the Earth: the Sun’s brightness and the planet’s reflectivity. The changes observed by the researchers did not correlate with periodic changes in the Sun’s brightness, meaning that changes in the Earth’s reflectivity are caused by something on the planet. More specifically, there has been a reduction in low-gloss reflective clouds over the eastern Pacific Ocean in recent years, as per satellite measurements taken as part of NASA’s Clouds and Radiant Earth Energy System (CERES) project.



