Club World Cup with Flamengo or Palmeiras should only take place in 2022; understand behind the scenes

FIFA plans to change the date of Club World Cup that would be held from 9 to 19 December this year for 2022. According to information obtained by ESPN, as a new host country has not yet been defined, the entity is considering moving the competition to a date in the new year, with February being the most likely option.

The winner of the final of Libertadores Conmebol in between palm trees and Flamengo, which takes place on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, with broadcast LIVE of FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+, will represent South America in the tournament.

The change in the calendar will bring some relief to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which will not need to change the final dates of the Brazil’s Cup in December.

The World Cup, disputed by the champions of each continental confederation, has already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Japan withdrawing as host of this year’s tournament, which was to be held between December 9th and 19th in Yokohama.

FIFA confirmed Japan’s decision on September 9 when, after the completion of the Olympic Games and Paralympics in Tokyo without spectators in the stadiums, the Japanese Football Federation announced that it was no longer in a position to host the competition.

It is worth remembering that the 2020 World Cup in Qatar was also transferred from December to February 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

In England, taking the competition out of December will help alleviate, for example, the game load of the Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel’s team already facing seven games that month, without taking into account the prospect of two more official games at the World Cup.

You Blues have only four games scheduled in February, although that number will increase as they advance into the FA Cup, English League Cup and Champions League.

A European club won the last eight editions of the World Cup, with Chelsea being the last Champions League champion team not to lift the trophy after losing to the Corinthians, in Yokohama, in December 2012.

Chelsea, African champions Al Ahly and Auckland City, from New Zealand, are the only participants already confirmed for the competition.

The champions from Asia and South, North and Central America have also not yet been decided. National league winners from the as-yet-unknown host nation will also participate.