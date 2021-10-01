CNN Brasil follows the opening of Expo 2020 in Dubai

by

THE CNN Brazil accompanied the inauguration of Expo Dubai this Thursday (30). The opening party lasted more than two hours.

The event in question told the story of the United Arab Emirates, also covering themes such as hope and the future. For the public, the fair will only open this Friday (1st).

The expectation is that 25 million people will visit the pavilions while the edition is in progress. There are nearly 200 countries, including Brazil, that participate in Expo Dubai 2020.

The Brazilian pavilion will be a large white cube, which will bring reflected images of the country. The purpose of the structure set up is to generate business and contacts, in addition to improving the nation’s image in the Middle East.

The main focus of the fair will be sustainability.

    Fair was open to the public this Friday (1)


    Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

    Expo Dubai 2020 opens with pavilions from over 190 countries


    Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

    The Brazilian pavilion will be a large white cube, which will bring reflected images of the country


    Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

    The purpose of the assembled structure is to generate business and contacts


    Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

    The tradition of bringing countries together in one place began in the 19th century


    Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

    The main focus of the fair will be sustainability


    Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

    Expo 2020 Dubai ambassador and musical artist Hussain Al Jassmi at the opening of the event


    Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

    CNN Brasil followed the inauguration of Expo Dubai this Thursday (30)


    Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

    Opening told the story of the UAE, also covering themes such as hope and the future


    Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

    The event is expected to receive 25 million people


    Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

    There are nearly 200 countries, including Brazil, participating in Expo 2020 Dubai


    Credit: Reproduction / CNN

    The first major exhibition was in 1851, in London


    Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil