CNN Brasil follows the opening of Expo 2020 in Dubai

THE CNN Brazil accompanied the inauguration of Expo Dubai this Thursday (30). The opening party lasted more than two hours.

The event in question told the story of the United Arab Emirates, also covering themes such as hope and the future. For the public, the fair will only open this Friday (1st).

The expectation is that 25 million people will visit the pavilions while the edition is in progress. There are nearly 200 countries, including Brazil, that participate in Expo Dubai 2020.

The Brazilian pavilion will be a large white cube, which will bring reflected images of the country. The purpose of the structure set up is to generate business and contacts, in addition to improving the nation’s image in the Middle East.

The main focus of the fair will be sustainability.