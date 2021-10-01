Combine R$ 65,000 with R$ 100 per month? At Treasury Direct, give! – 09/30/2021

“Treasure Direct is dead!” Surely you’ve heard that, haven’t you? But the truth is, the Treasure is more alive than ever!

In Tesouro Direto there are more than ten different investments with profitability that can exceed 10% a year. I knew that?

We’ve prepared a series of articles that we’ll be publishing over the next few weeks called My First Investment. Today, let’s start with the Treasury, which has the safest investments in Brazil!

How does Treasury Direct work?

Treasury Direct is a fixed income investment modality with investments in government bonds.

In other words, as with any fixed income investment, you are lending money to another party, which is committed to returning that money at a future date with a combined return.

In this case, you lend your money to the government and in return you have interest in the form of profitability, making your invested money grow.

Is investing in Tesouro Direto safe?

Yes! There was never any default!

The Treasury is considered the safest investment in Brazil! Safer than savings!

In addition to all the security, the investment with lower profitability of Tesouro Direto always yields 30% more than savings, although it may tie with some interest-bearing accounts.

How much is the money in Treasury Direct?

In Tesouro Direto there are three different types of investments:

Prefix Treasure: pays combined profitability regardless of what happens, but it is not used for the emergency reserve, as the ideal is to stay until maturity, as there may be a cost of profitability or even negative profitability in case of early redemption. The minimum investment starts at R$30. Selic Treasure: also known as post-fixed security, as it yields the current Selic rate plus a small premium. Due to its daily liquidity and less influence of mark-to-market, it serves as an emergency reserve. The minimum investment starts at just over R$100. IPCA Treasury: also known as hybrid investment, its profitability is linked to the rise in prices (IPCA, the post-fixed component) plus a fixed premium. This is an investment that cannot be used for the emergency reserve, so it is advisable to stay until maturity. The initial investment is just over R$40.

In some of these Treasury applications, it was possible to make a simulation with the objective of collecting R$ 65,000 by making monthly investments of R$ 100. I recorded the screen making these investments and showed them in detail in the video at the top of this article.

Can you invest automatically every month?

Yes and no. Treasury bonds change terms, rates and terms every day, and you may or may not meet the same terms the following month.

But there is the possibility of investing automatically every month, either via the Tesouro Direto platform or directly through your broker, as shown in the following video.

Join the Econoweek community for free on our social networks (Instagram or YouTube) to follow more financial intelligence tips like this.