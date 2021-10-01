Company says it launched ‘world’s fastest charger’ for electric cars

ABB launched this Thursday (30) what it calls a electric vehicles fastest world, seeking to take advantage of the strong demand for vehicles produced by companies such as Tesla.

The company launched the Terra 360 charger, before an offer for actions from its electric vehicle charger unit, which can be valued at around $3 billion.

The device can charge up to four vehicle batteries at once and is capable of fully charging any electric car in 15 minutes, ABB says, making the device attractive to consumers concerned about charge times that can last several hours.

Globally, the number of registered electric cars in operation increased 41% in 2020 to 3 million, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

The trend is for accelerated growth in 2021, with sales of electric vehicles soaring 140% in the first three months of the year, the agency said.

The Terra 360, which ABB says can provide enough charge for 100 kilometers in less than three minutes, will be available at Europe until the end of the year. Regions of the United States, Latin America and Asia-Pacific will receive the equipment starting in 2022.

ABB did not provide the price range of the product, aimed at commercial customers such as gas stations and stores.