Conmebol asks FIFA for help to have finals with a 25-minute break

Conmebol (the entity responsible for South American football) asked for the help of FIFA (the ultimate football entity) to intervene with the International Football Association Board (the body that regulates football) to extend the break time in the finals of the Libertadores and the Cup South American.

In a letter, Alejandro Domínguez, representative of Conmebol, asked Gianni Infatino, FIFA president, for an opinion on the proposal sent to the IFAB and the FIFA General Secretariat on March 4, 2021.

According to Domínguez, the ten-minute increase in half-time would allow for a “high-quality artistic spectacle for fans present at the stadium and also for those watching on television, as happens in other sports.” For the president, the show would make the finals “more attractive”.

The document points out that the longer break would also benefit the teams, as the athletes would have a “better physical recovery”. Coaches could make more precise adjustments. To complete, the letter highlights that the finals often come to overtime and penalties.

Conmebol makes it clear that the changes would only be for the finals this year, scheduled for the 20th and 27th of November.