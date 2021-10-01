Conmebol proposes to FIFA to increase the half-time duration of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana finals

Conmebol projects changes for the decisions of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. In a letter sent to FIFA released on Thursday (30), the organization expressed its wish that the interval between the stages of the two decisions be increased from 15 to 25 minutes. The aim is to “offer a high quality artistic spectacle” during this period, in addition to improving the rest period of the teams involved. The matches would be valid only for the Copa Sudamericana final, on November 20th, and the Copa Libertadores final, on November 27th.

O Flamengo will face the palm trees in the Libertadores decision, on the 27th. RB Bragantino is waiting for the winner of Peñarol and Athletico-PR to know who they will face on the 20th. Both clashes will take place at the Estádio Centenário.

Conmebol highlighted in a note that the decision of the tournaments would be more attractive:

“In this document, the possibility of extending the interval to 25 minutes between the two halves of the final games of the championship was raised. A slightly longer interval would allow providing a high-quality artistic spectacle for the fans in the stadium and for the viewers, as well as it occurs in other sports, with excellent receptivity. This would make the definition of competitions more attractive”.

In addition, the organization highlighted other aspects in which the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores can improve.

“With this modification, the athletes would have a better physical recovery and the

coaches would have the opportunity to give more precise instructions, thus increasing the level of competitiveness as well as the quality of the game.

The organization also spoke about the exhausting situation that athletes go through.

“It should be remembered that these games often reach 120 minutes or penalties, and players are subject to enormous physical demands and extreme psychological and emotional stress. It is important to stress, dear President, that this change would apply exclusively to the final games of championship”.