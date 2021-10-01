Conmebol treats as impossible the reduction of vacancies in Brazil in Libertadores – 10/01/2021

Despite the confirmation of Brazilian dominance in the two main continental competitions, Conmebol considers it impossible to reduce the number of places for Brazil or any change in regulation at the moment, with the objective of creating difficulties for the country’s teams in the Libertadores and in the Sudamericana.

With a double in the finals of both competitions, Brazilian football already knows that it will send nine representatives to Libertadores in 2022 — seven of them with a direct spot in the group stage. At Sul-Americana, another six teams fit together, forming a scenario in which only five of the 20 that compete in the Serie A of the Brasileirão will not have continental commitments next year — four of them will be relegated, inclusive.

But the framework of Brazilian dominance still does not make the command of Conmebol rethink the current model, although there is discomfort in the neighbors, as shown by columnist Marcel Rizzo, in August.

The point is that since the expansion of Libertadores in 2017, the title has taken turns between Brazil and Argentina. The two countries, by the way, always populate the knockout stages of the competition. But Brazil has taken a leap in the last three years, as it will reach the third consecutive continental title, with the decision between Flamengo and Palmeiras.

In 2021, the domain reached another level, as Red Bull Bragantino will decide the Sudamericana with Athletico. In other words, Brazil took up space even in the second echelon. In Sul-Americana, even, Conmebol debuted this year a new format, with group stage.

When Conmebol increased the number of participants in both competitions, it was also thinking about increasing revenues. Economically, Brazil is the most significant market on the continent, despite the current financial crisis. The Argentines are also not far from economic difficulties, which is reflected in the power to assemble teams for continental competitions.

The weakening there is combined with the strengthening of some clubs here. Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG stand out for their high investment in their squads. On a smaller scale, Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino — with different models and strategies — also breathe freely.

The whole context has fed back into the coffers of Brazilian clubs. Of the US$ 168.3 million (R$ 916 million, at the current price) that Conmebol will distribute, in total, among the Libertadores clubs, US$ 57.8 million (R$ 314.6 million) will be exclusively with those who arrived to knockout: this year, six of the 16 were Brazilians. Looking at the semifinals, three out of four teams. In the final alone, the champion gets US$ 15 million (R$ 81.6 million), while the runner-up gets US$ 6 million (R$ 32.6 million).

In Sul-Americana, Conmebol distributes US$ 58.9 million (R$ 320 million), in all. The champion, just by winning the decision, puts another US$4 million in the account (R$21.7 million). The vice, US$ 2 million (R$ 10.8 million), in addition to the amounts accumulated in other phases.