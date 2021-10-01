Contarato has been with her husband since 2011 and is the father of two children; photos get web as support and senator thanks dearly

After countering homophobic attacks during Covid’s CPI, photos of senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) with her husband and children were shared on social networks as a way to show support. The congressman thanked the affection.

See too: Lucas Penteado does live to safely expose the bride’s alleged betrayal and even Gil do Vigor accompanied him

Internet user message

“Very emotional, I am immensely grateful for all the messages and all the gestures of affection, support and solidarity after my outburst against the homophobia I suffered. Sexual orientation does not define character. We are all equal before the law,” said Fabiano on Twitter, who more He had earlier explained the purpose of exposing his family in the speech: “I exposed my family and my life so that other LGBT families don’t suffer what we suffered. I made this outburst to the CPI today in front of the deponent who assaulted me. Homophobia is a crime! I learned from it! my parents to respect people. Sexual orientation does not define character.”

read more: Andressa Urach and ex-husband delete photos on the web after exposure of controversies about prostitution

Internet user message

Fabiano has been married since December 2017 to Rodrigo Groberio, whom he met in 2011. On social networks and in different interviews, the senator from Espírito Santo highlights the loving and patient side of the beloved.

“It’s 10 years of history together! We were inspired by the 1st letter to the Corinthians that says that love is patient, kind, does not mistreat, does not hold grudges and supports everything. Our wish is that everyone can also find this pure and true love” , wrote on the last day of Valentine.

Read too: Prevent Senior’s member band disables social networks and takes off the air ‘hope’ music made in the pandemic

Together they have two children: Gabriel and Mariana. And they faced obstacles to be able to complete the adoption process and form the family they dreamed of.

“Not in the best of my dreams, I could imagine that I would have such a precious family and that it would bring me so much fulfillment and happiness. For me, my two little ones Biel and Mariana and my partner, life was hard in denying us recognition and by imposing systematic mishaps on us, together and also in our personal trajectories, often marked by the sign of pain and exclusion. What was spontaneous and simple for others, such as a marriage certificate or even adoption, was a set of successive battles and difficulties for us. But the reward came proportional to the challenges. The obstacles of morality, laws, violence and the denial of our legitimacy as a Family, so, with a capital “F”, made us more united and stronger. Our love he didn’t see barriers, he didn’t see color, social class or gender: he was only guided by the sincere desire to be together, to be and to make each other full and happy,” he wrote.

Covid’s CPI testimony

Senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), who is homosexual, asked this Thursday that the Senate Legislative Police investigate whether businessman Otávio Fakhoury committed the crime of homophobia. On Twitter, Fakhoury used a typo by Contarato, who used the word “fragrant” instead of “flagrant,” to make a homophobic attack on the senator. The vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who leads the session, ordered the senator’s report to be sent to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which will investigate the occurrence of a crime. Depending on the conclusions of the MPF, a lawsuit may be filed in the Federal Court.

The senator’s request was approved by the CPI, which determined the sending of the senator’s report to the Public Ministry. No Twitter, Contarato havia comentado o depoimento do ex-secretário de Comunicação do Planalto, Fabio Wajngarten, dizendo: “Fábio Wajngarten tem que sair preso da CPI Há estado fragrancial configurado! Cúmplice de Bolsonaro, ele mentiu e omitiu a verdade sobre a criminosa gestão which has the main ally of the coronavirus in the Plateau!”.

Even before Contarato’s speech, the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), said:

“I’ll hand the floor over to the noble senator Contarato, who has my unrestricted sympathy, and I hope he has sympathy too, regardless of party colors here, right?”

At the CPI, Contarato said that he was always treated with respect, affection, admiration and deference for him, not suffering discrimination. He also stated that it is not easy for him to expose himself and his family, but this was necessary. She also said she was proud of her family and her husband.

Senator Fábio Contarato Photo: Reproduction/TV Senado

— He took a Twitter of mine, with a misspelling, and said this. You are not a teenager. Your family is no better than mine,” Contarato said, adding: “What takes you, who has a son, what image, how much father, how much husband, are you going to pass on to your children? This is obeying the principle of legality. Because the Federal Supreme Court, the same one that you defend extinguishing, criminalized homophobia comparing it to racism.

He also said:

‘You can have all the money in the world. I have my modest life with great pride, taking care of my family, my husband, my two children. I want them to be sure that I fought, I continue to fight to reduce this inequality in Brazil. I learned that sexual orientation doesn’t define character, skin color doesn’t define character, earning power doesn’t define character.

The senator demanded that the deponent make a public apology not only to him:

— You should apologize to the entire LGBTQIA+ population.

And added:

The same marriage certificate you have, I also have,” added the senator.

Fachoury apologized:

It was an unfortunate, joking comment. I respect your family as I respect mine. I have friends from all sides, from all directions. I didn’t mean to offend. And if I have offended you, and I have offended you deeply, I apologize. I am not a person who discriminates against race, color, or sexual orientation. I don’t see any problem in portraying it, I don’t insist on the error. One of the conditions of a Christian person is to recognize the error and ask for forgiveness. And I picture myself here in front of everyone.