Contarato: Senator who reacted to homophobia at the CPI has two children and has been with her husband for 10 years | Holy Spirit

Contarato protested against a homophobic phrase posted on a social network by the deponent, the Pocket-born businessman Otávio Fakhoury.

“Your family is no better than mine”, said the senator of Espírito Santo in one of the most important parts of the speech. Contarato is a homosexual and spoke about his husband and two children with pride during the speech and on his social networks.

“But my family is no worse than yours because the same marriage certificate you have I also have; which speaks of the Fatherland, which speaks of legality, which speaks of morality, but you are the main violator of this legality and morality, which speaks of God above all. God is in our midst,” said the senator.

The senator’s speech generated support lines on social networks and pictures of him with his husband and children spread on the internet.

“Very emotional, I am immensely grateful for all the messages and all the gestures of affection, support and solidarity after my outburst against the homophobia I suffered. Sexual orientation does not define character. We are all equal before the law,” said Contarato on a social network.

The senator’s son was adopted in 2017 and his daughter in 2020.

The senator was born in Nova Venécia, in the interior of Espírito Santo, and lives with his family in Vila Velha, in Greater Vitória. Before being elected senator in 2018, Contarato was teacher, speaker, humanitarian activist and delegate of the Civil Police of Espírito Santo since 1992.

He was Traffic Crime delegate for over 10 years. He also assumed the general direction of the State Department of Transit (Detran) and acted as general inspector at the State Secretariat for Control and Transparency (Secont).

During his time at the Traffic Crime Police Station, Contarato conducted emblematic cases of the state, like that of the young woman who went viral after trying to smoke money and start a car with a straw and the accident that killed three people from the same family in 2008 and led to the condemned of businessman Wagner Dondoni.

“I was a traffic crime delegate for more than ten years in Espírito Santo, and I felt the pain up close to the families who lose their loved ones in traffic accidents and are, in practice, the only ones who pay the price of impunity for the offending driver . In the Senate, I have already achieved legislative advances so that the drunk driver who kills is, in fact, in jail,” the senator told the g1.

Contarato explained that he took the experience to the Legislative for the preparation of projects on traffic.

“We worked on dozens of projects and reports on the subject. As general director of Detran do Espírito Santo, a position I held before arriving at the Senate, I followed my fight for safer traffic, which guarantees tranquility and citizenship for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers The Dry Law was a key ally of our agenda in defense of roads and roads with fewer accidents. Brazil has the sad statistic of more than 40 thousand deaths per year in the road system, and this tragedy is also reflected in the costs of the Unified System Health, paid by all of us. The concern with the quality of the public service and the transparency of management expenses was my priority when I was General Inspector of the Espírito Santo Government. public are daily duties, constitutional principles,” he said.

The senator elected has a degree in Law from Universidade Vila Velha (UVV), a postgraduate degree in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure from Universidade Gama Filho (UGF) and a specialist in Impacts of Violence at School from Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz).

The message from Fakhoury that Contarato referred to in the session pointed to a spelling error made by the senator, also on a social network. At the time, the congressman had commented on the testimony to the CPI, in May, of the former Secretary of Communication of the Presidency, Fabio Wajngarten. Contarato wrote that Wajngarten should be arrested and that, in the deposition, he had been configured as “a fragrant state (sic)”.

“the delegate [Contarato], an admitted homosexual, maybe he was thinking about the perfume of someone there in that plenary… Who would be the ‘perfume’ that captivated him?”, wrote the Pocketnarist businessman.

Contarato said to Fakhoury (see the video above):

“You are not a teenager. You are married, you have children. Your family is no better than mine,” said the senator.

Contarato also asked that the Legislative Police investigate Fakhoury for homophobia. The vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede), asked the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to be informed about “the occurrence of any crime of homophobia on the part of the deponent”.

Contarato spoke from the chair of the CPI presidency, given by the president, Omar Aziz (PSD) to highlight the speech. with a choked voice, addressing Fakhoury, said:

“I learned that sexual orientation doesn’t define character, skin color doesn’t define character, earning power doesn’t define character,” he said. “I dream of the day I won’t be judged for my sexual orientation. I dream of the day my children won’t be judged for being black. I dream of a day my sister won’t be judged for being a woman and that my father will not be judged for being elderly,” declared the senator.

When Contarato finished his speech, Fakhoury addressed the senator and apologized, stating that the comment was “unfortunate”, “jokingly” and “joking bad taste”.

“I respect your family as I respect mine, I have friends from all sides, from preferences, orientations. Therefore, I declare that my comment was not intended to offend you. I know I have deeply offended you and I apologize. I am not a person who discriminates race, color or sexual orientation,” he said.

Then he apologized to “everyone who felt offended.”

“If the comment, which was a comment that I understand may have offended you, I picture myself here in front of everyone. And everyone who felt offended by this comment,” he declared.