Cooperative launches inclusion program

Last Wednesday (09/29), Unimed Apucarana announced the program of inclusion at work called Inclusive, focused exclusively on people with physical and intellectual disabilities. According to the Human Development manager, Thais Kuchpel Andrioli, the program will open opportunities to individuals in the labor market, aiming at their autonomy and independence, and also help in the fight against prejudice and contribute to social transformation in Apucarana and region

Partnership expansion – In addition to this program, the partnership with the Vale do Ivaí Apaes was expanded at the event. The Seal “Empresa Amiga da Apae” will be disclosed in promotional and institutional materials of the cooperative, encouraging the public to learn about Unimed Apucarana’s social responsibility initiatives, the positive impact on the community and encourage actions by other companies with social impact projects.

Gratifying – State deputy Tercílio Turini, present at the event, highlighted that it is gratifying to see Unimed Apucarana as Apae’s “Friendly Company”, in a joint work of over 25 years that has already benefited thousands of children, young people and adults. “Having this possibility of making free appointments, in the most diverse specialties, guarantees fast and safe access to Apae students, who often need the most specialized medical attention. “Seeing two highly respected institutions in this partnership shows that cooperation, collaboration and love of neighbor are decisive in building a better world,” declared Turini.

driving force – According to the president of Unimed Apucarana, “cooperativism is an important driving force for the development of the State of Paraná. Health, credit and agricultural cooperatives produce value and wealth for our region of Vale do Ivaí. Our partnership with the Apaes, with their various projects, is part of our action plan to become a more Sustainable cooperative, promoting the social transformation of the community in our region”, declares Maroneze.

“Apae-Friendly Company” Seal” – The Apae Seal was developed by the Federation of Apaes, with the objective of mobilizing and engaging companies in the promotion and defense of the rights of people with intellectual and multiple disabilities. With this gesture, the company has strengthened its image as an organization that is concerned with social issues through the “Empresa Amiga da Apae” seal. (Unimed Apucarana Press)