Corinthians celebrates public return; box office revenue will stay with the club

Corinthians will face Bahia, next Tuesday, with around 15 thousand people in the seats of the Neo Química Arena, starting at 9:30 pm, for the Brazilian Championship.

The match will mark the return of the public to the venue, which has not happened since February 26, 2020, when Timão drew 1-1 with Santo André, for that year’s Paulistão.

This Thursday, at a press conference, Roberto de Andrade confirmed that, at this time, all revenue from ticket sales will remain with the club, and no longer with the Fund that manages the Arena and made transfers to Caixa Econômica Federal.

“As announced by Duilio and Andrés, we will have two years in which the revenue will be 100% from the club. We are about to make a new deal, very close to being made. In these next games, the revenue will be 100% from the club.”

At first, the treaty with the bank was to start paying the annual installments in November 2022. Due to the pandemic, this grace period is under discussion again and can be postponed to 2023.

About the value of the tickets, the football director was unable to give details.

“That’s not football we’re dealing with. It’s the finance department, along with the fundraising department, has to see how it’s going to work. I have nothing to anticipate.”

Alessandro Nunes, football manager in Corinthians, was anxious for the team to receive support from fans at home games, and refuted that this will bring more pressure for the team to improve its performance.

“It won’t be pressure, it will be enthusiasm, different strength. The fans are returning, we are waiting for this moment, the results will be a consequence of what we do on the field, the results will show up and we believe in it, but pressure is already natural wearing this shirt. Now, the bleachers coming back, it’s going to be quite the opposite of what you (journalist) mentioned. We’re looking forward to that return.”

“Literally, we are anxious with our fan friend, there is no doubt that this is the biggest reinforcement in 2021 Against Bahia will already happen with the first. In November, the house will be full, and we will look for great results this season”, he concluded Alessandro.

