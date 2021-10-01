Corinthians directors explain the absence of Danilo Avelar among those registered for the Brasileirão

Defender and left-back Danilo Avelar has become a headache for the Corinthians, ever since he made a racist comment during an online game in late June. At the time, Timão issued a note saying it would terminate the athlete, but could not do so because he is recovering from an injury.

Avelar is at the end of recovery from a knee injury (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)

Another problem is the condition for this dismissal, since, if the Corinthians board confirms the termination, when Avelar definitively recovers from a knee ligament rupture, suffered in October last year, he will have to pay an amount close to R$ 7 million fine.

Last Friday (24), the deadline for entries for the Brazilian Championship ended, the only competition in which Corinthians is involved until the end of this season, and Danilo Avelar was not present.

– He (Avelar) was not reinstated because he was not ready to go to the field, his recovery ended, he has just left the DM, some days they train and another not, ending the year and from January we see what it will be like – said the Timão’s soccer director, Roberto de Andrade, in a virtual press conference held this Thursday (31).

Hired by Corinthians in 2018, loaned by Italy’s Torino, it was acquired by the People’s Team last season. He played 101 games and scored 12 goals with the Alvinegra shirt.