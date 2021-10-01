Corinthians discloses guidelines to the public and ticket prices for return to Neo Qumica Arena

This Friday morning, Corinthians announced guidelines to the public for the match between Corinthians and Bahia, which takes place on October 5, at Neo Química Arena.

Check out the note published by Corinthians

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, in agreement with the Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Protocol of Guidelines for the Return of the Public to Stadiums, informs how the reception of the public at Neo Química Arena for the Corinthians x Bahia match will take place , on 10/05, at 9:30 pm.

We remind you that the cooperation of the entire Corinthians community is essential for this return. Throughout the pandemic, Corinthians has demonstrated its commitment to the health of the population and to prevention and vaccination measures. We want Fiel to share this pride with us, following the determinations and setting an example.

GENERAL INFORMATION ON ACCESS TO NEO QUÍMICA ARENA:

Will capacity be limited to 30% per sector, with compliance with all Covid-19 proliferation prevention and health standards ? use of a face mask, hand hygiene with alcohol gel and physical distance.

To enter the stadium, following the rules of the SP State Committee, the fan must present:

Or proof of the complete vaccination schedule (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

Or, in the case of those who did not complete the vaccination schedule, proof of a vaccine dose together with a negative PCR test (valid for 48 hours) or an antigen test (less than 24 hours before).

NOTE 1: The upload of proof of vaccination image file will be requested at the time of purchase of tickets.

NOTE 2: Proof of vaccination must be physically presented at the entrance to Neo Química Arena, as well as proof of negative PCR or antigen, when necessary; entry will not be allowed in case of non-presentation of the requested vouchers.

Other important measures:

To avoid crowding at the entrance, we ask that fans arrive at Neo Química Arena at least one hour before the start of the match;

We ask Corinthians fans to be aware of and responsible for social distancing, using seats interchangeably, in order to avoid crowding;

There will be measurement of body temperature and provision of totems with alcohol gel for fans;

There will be no reception of rival fans, as determined by the CBF protocol;

We ask fans to favor non-contact payment methods (cards) inside the arena;

We ask for special attention after departure, avoiding crowding at the exit gates and waiting in your seat, if necessary, for the opportune time to leave.

TICKETS SALE INFORMATION

Ticket sales will be made exclusively online, through the websites www.gressocorinthians.com.br and www.fieltorcedor.com.br; there will be no physical box office.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, FROM 7 PM

Exclusive opening for fans with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors until the maximum limit of 20% of the allowed capacity for the match is reached (equivalent to 6% of the usual capacity of Neo Química Arena ). Those who may not be able to use these credits on this occasion may do so in the same way in the next game.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, FROM 10AM

Exclusive opening for fans participating in the Meu Ponto de Volta Campaign.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, FROM 10AM

Opening for fans in general, who will have access to purchase all remaining tickets through online platforms, following the priority order of the Fiel Torcedor program.

TICKETS BY SECTOR:

NORTH? BRL 40.00

SOUTH? BRL 40.00

EAST UPPER SIDE ? BRL 54.00

UPPER CENTRAL EAST ? BRL 54.00

EAST BOTTOM SIDE ? BRL 80.00

LOW CENTRAL EAST ? BRL 100.00

UPPER WEST ? BRL 220.00

WEST CORNER ? BRL 230.00

LOWER WEST ? BRL 240.00

CENTRAL LOWER WEST ? BRL 260.00

CABIN ? BRL 650.00

BUSINESS? BRL 650.00

Discounts:

My life ? 20%

My story ? 25%

My love ? 30%

See more at: Neo Qumica Arena.