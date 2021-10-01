Corinthians loses to Red Bull Bragantino and knows first defeat at Paulista U-20

Corinthians met its first setback in the 2021 São Paulo Under-20 Championship this Thursday afternoon. In Jarinu, in the opponent’s CT, the team was defeated by Red Bull Bragantino by 2-1.

Even with the negative result, Timãozinho remains at the top of Group 6. With 18 points won, the Corinthians team is the leader and already has a guaranteed place for the second phase of the competition. There is still one round left in the first phase.

Write it down, Faithful! Next Monday, the Under-20 is back on the field in a decisive commitment for the Brazilian Championship in the category. At 14:00, Corinthians receives Athletico-PR for the penultimate round of the first phase.

lineup

Dividing the squad between Paulista and Brazilian, coach Diogo Siston sent an alternative team to the field this Thursday, with: Kauê Vinicius; Thomas Argentino, João Pedro, Murillo and Leonardo Santos; Cauan, Ryan, Guilherme Biro and Pedrinho; Felipe and Anderson Chaves.

The game

First time

Away from home, Corinthians saw Red Bull Bragantino take the initiative in attack. On minute three, Adson made a move on the left and hit hard, demanding a defense from goalkeeper Kauê.

At seven, it was Timãozinho’s turn to arrive in danger. Ryan stole the ball in attack and crossed to Biro. From outside the area, the shirt number 10 amended from the first and kicked over the goal.

In the next move, Red Bull Bragantino opened the scoring. At nine, after a low corner kick, Juliano was found free in the area. The player kicked in the corner and the ball went through the entire Corinthians defense before entering the goal.

Seeking a tie, Corinthians went up and took over possession. Despite the dominance, he had few clear chances for a goal.

In the 20th minute, in another steal in attack, Biro received it on the right and crossed to Felipe Augusto in the area. The forward headed crookedly and Ryan almost managed to take advantage of the deflection, but the ball escaped.

The insistence paid off in the 23rd minute. After a triangulation in midfield between Leo Santos and Ryan, the shirt number 7 received the ball in front of the attack and served Felipe Augusto in depth with a sugary pass. Free of marking, the attacker only had to take the goalkeeper to make everything the same again.

After the equalizer, both teams slowed down and offensive production dropped. Both teams missed a lot of passes.

At 42, the referee called a foul for Red Bull Bragantino in the half moon of the penalty area. In the collection, Brown sent it to the drawer, with no chance for Kauê, and left the owners of the house ahead again.

Second time

The second stage was one of rare opportunities for both sides. Corinthians had a good chance of tying after seven minutes. Richard, who had left the bank, was launched at speed from the right. He won in the defender’s race and came face to face with the goalkeeper, but kicked at the opponent.

Only at 20 did Alvinegra team build another dangerous move, again with Richard on the right, which was the most used offensive weapon by Timão. The player made an individual play and crossed to Felipe Augusto. Heading in, the attacker sent him out.

Now at 44, Felipe Augusto was once again received in front of the defense and infiltrated the area. Ahead of the defense, the attacker submitted on top of the goalkeeper.

At 50, Marquinhos dribbled two opponents in midfield and launched Richard. In the area, the attacker was brought down by the goalkeeper, but the referee did not signal the penalty. The bid generated a lot of complaints by the Corinthians bank and even the expulsion of one of the members of the technical committee, physical trainer Leandro Spigolon.

Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 1 Corinthians technical sheet

Competition: São Paulo Under-20 Championship

Local: Red Bull Brasil Athlete Training Center, Jarinu, SP

Date: September 30, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Flvio Nascimento Flores Helena

Goals: Juliano and Brown (Red Bull Bragantino); Felipe Augusto (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Juliano, Kauan, Brown, Davi and Renan (Red Bull Bragantino); Thomas Argentino, Ryan and Juan David (Corinthians)

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Leo Arago; Juliano, Kauan, Cesinha and Bandar (Novaes); Nathan (Itapira), Cerezo (Renan) and Adson; Brown, Everton (Fub) and Davi.

Technician: erick martins

CORINTHIANS: Kau Vinicius; Thomas Argentino (Alan Ferreira), Joo Pedro, Murillo and Cauan da Mata (Rodrigo Daniel); Leonardo Santos (Marquinhos), Ryan, Pedrinho (Juan David) and Anderson Chaves (Richard); Guilherme Biro and Felipe Augusto.

Technician: Diogo Siston

