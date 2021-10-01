Corinthians opens ticket sales; see rules and values

This Friday, the Corinthians published a text with instructions for the fans who will be present in the confrontation before the Bahia next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), by brazilian. Neo Química Arena will have 30% of the capacity and the release foresees “use of face protection mask, hand hygiene with gel alcohol and physical distance”.

The match marks the return of the fans to the stadium after more than 19 months. The last game that had the public was held on February 26, 2020, by the Paulistan, against Santo André, and finished tied 1-1.

Read the full official note below:

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, in agreement with the Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Protocol of Guidelines for the Return of the Public to Stadiums, informs how the reception of the public at Neo Química Arena for the Corinthians x Bahia match will take place , on 10/05, at 9:30 pm.

we remember that it is fundamental the cooperation of the entire Corinthians community in this return. Throughout the pandemic, Corinthians has demonstrated its commitment to the health of the population and to prevention and vaccination measures. We want Fiel to share this pride with us, following the determinations and setting an example.

GENERAL INFORMATION ON ACCESS TO NEO QUÍMICA ARENA:

Capacity will be limited to 30% per sector, in compliance with all Covid-19’s sanitary and anti-proliferation norms – use of a face mask, hand hygiene with gel alcohol and physical distance.

to enter the stadium, following the rules of the State Committee of SP, the fan must present:

– Or proof of the complete vaccination schedule (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

– Or, in the case of those who did not complete the vaccination schedule, proof of a vaccine dose together with a negative PCR test (valid for 48 hours) or an antigen test (less than 24 hours before).

NOTE 1: The upload of an image file of proof of vaccination will be requested when purchasing tickets.

NOTE 2: The proof of vaccination must be physically presented at the entrance to Neo Química Arena, as well as the negative PCR or antigen test, when necessary; entry will not be allowed in case of non-presentation of the requested vouchers.

Other important measures:

– To avoid crowding at the entrance, we ask that fans arrive at Neo Química Arena at least an hour and a half before the start of the match;

– We ask Corinthians fans to be aware of and responsible for social distancing, using seats interchangeably, in order to avoid crowding;

– There will be measurement of body temperature and provision of totems with alcohol gel for fans;

– There will be no reception of rival fans, as determined by the CBF protocol;

– We ask fans to favor non-contact means of payment (cards) inside the arena;

– We ask for special attention after departure, avoiding crowding at the exit gates and waiting in your seat, if necessary, for the opportune time to leave.

TICKETS SALE INFORMATION

Ticket sales will be made exclusively online, through the websites www.ticketcorinthians.com.br and www.fieltorcedor.com.br; there will be no physical box office.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, FROM 7 PM

Exclusive opening for fans with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic, which will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors until the maximum limit of 20% of the allowed capacity for the match is reached (equivalent to 6% of the usual capacity of Neo Química Arena). Those who may not be able to use these credits on this occasion may do so in the same way in the next game.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, FROM 10AM

Exclusive opening for fans participating in the Meu Ponto de Volta Campaign.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, FROM 10AM

Opening for fans in general, who will have access to purchase all remaining tickets through online platforms, following the priority order of the Fiel Torcedor program.

TICKETS BY SECTOR:

NORTH – BRL 40.00

SOUTH – BRL 40.00

UPPER SIDE EAST – BRL 54.00

UPPER CENTRAL EAST – BRL 54.00

LOWER EAST SIDE – R$ 80.00

CENTRAL LOWER EAST – BRL 100.00

UPPER WEST – BRL 220.00

WEST CORNER – BRL 230.00

LOWER WEST – BRL 240.00

CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 260.00

CABIN – R$ 650.00

BUSINESS – BRL 650.00

Discounts:

My Life – 20%

My Story – 25%

My Love – 30%

Leave your comment