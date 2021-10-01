Corinthians talks about keeping coach Danilo, but does not guarantee continuity in the under-23 for 2022 | corinthians

Corinthians is rethinking the continuity of the under-23 category, which had no calendar after its elimination in the second phase of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes. The club intends to hold training games and friendlies until the end of this year and will analyze whether it is worth keeping the category in 2022.

Danilo, coach of the category, was well evaluated and, according to Alvinegro leaders, should be kept at the club. At the moment, there is no intention of using it on the coaching committee of the main team.

– Unfortunately, we were eliminated in the second phase of the aspiring competition, under-23, this important transition team. The schedule goes on normally, we are going to look for friendlies and other alternatives to close the season’s cycle this year. Danilo did an excellent job with everyone from the technical area, he arrived with the cast in hand, we explained to him that the project was maintenance, not acquisition or significant arrival, that’s how it happened. Danilo is a growing professional, looking for knowledge, and the house is big, Corinthians is big and will provide that for him. We root for his longevity with us and we are very satisfied with their work. – evaluated the football manager Alessandro Nunes.

In the same interview, soccer director Roberto de Andrade left in the air the possibility of not continuing the category in the next season.

– As Alessandro said, this rest of the year we will work with friendlies, some games even outside Brazil. And at the same time, let’s evaluate with the president, people more involved from the base, let’s make an evaluation of everything and let’s see what we’re going to solve. We are not resolved about this – said Roberto.

