Corinthians will fight Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG? Roberto de Andrade responds and ‘sends a message’

O Corinthians jumped from 13th to 6th place in the Brazilian championship. The prediction that the team would fight against relegation, so pointed out by sectors of the press and even by fans at the beginning of the competition, turned into hope for a direct spot to the Libertadores Conmebol of 2022. And this whole scenario was remembered by Roberto de Andrade, this Thursday, at a time when the football director nailed Corinthians already as one of the best teams in the country due to the reinforcements that arrived in August.

“You don’t need to wait for anything. The biggest mistake of all is underestimating Corinthians. At the beginning of the championship, the team would be relegated. Now, they are asking if the pressure will be great to qualify in the Libertadores. It’s one thing or another, I don’t I understand,” he commented at a press conference.

“Don’t underestimate Corinthians. If you don’t remember, last Saturday we won a game from one of the ones you (journalist) talked about.” The reporter used as a reference Flamengo, Atlético-MG and palm trees.

“A game is a game. All of you said that Atlético-MG was the favorite, and Palmeiras went there and qualified. You can’t predict, say, anticipate, not even those things that will fall, stay, be champion. Everyone has been biting his tongue for a long time, there are people there with only a stub of their tongue”.

See other responses from Roberto de Andrade during a press conference on Thursday:

more reinforcements

“This is normal in football, we are always on the lookout for an opportunity, but we see something at the moment, there is nothing, we will end up with the same number as we are.

End of Sub-23

“This rest of the year we’ll work with friendlies, some games even away from Brazil, and at the same time we’ll evaluate together with the president, with the base, take stock and see what we’re going to solve. We’re not resolved about that. “

Plans for 2022

“We are already talking about football planning for January, with the coaching staff, everything is adequate”.

Possibility of the calendar to be extended

“It wasn’t informed, for any club, in reality. They are arguing, it’s Flamengo and Internacional, they’re the only clubs that want it, no other club wants the championship to be extended. to think that the year 22 will be a short calendar year because of the World Cup. We don’t have a date. If it’s extended, you can’t have a vacation. If you have a vacation, there’s no pre-season. Anyway, the best thing that could happen was to go on as it is and each one who takes his loss. Anyway, everything has onus and bonuses. To damage 17 (actually, 18) on account of 2, sorry, the championship has to go normally.”