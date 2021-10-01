Coup with ‘film’ makes women pay R$5,000 to the taxi driver; understand

A woman who lives in Rio de Janeiro was another victim of the so-called coup da maquininha, a type of criminal action that has been growing throughout Brazil. She says she paid nearly R$5,000 for a taxi ride that should have cost just R$17.50.

She said in an interview with TV Globo, without identifying herself, that she took a taxi in Tijuca, bound for Grajaú, which is a nearby neighborhood. The race was R$17.50. She tried to pay with a bill of R$ 50.00, but the driver said he had no change.

She then told the taxi driver to round up the amount to R$20.00 to facilitate the change. But he again refused the payment in cash and asked her to pay the fare by card.

The victim says that he checked the amount before paying, but says that the card machine had a film that hid some numbers.

“They put a film on the display where the value appears, and you can only see the last 4 digits. The first two, you can’t,” he explained.

Without distrusting the taxi driver, she performed the operation and only realized that she was the victim of a scam when she got home.

“I checked the value, which was R$17.50 and entered the password. When I got home, I had already received the SMS from the bank debiting R$4,817.50. And then that’s when I got real, that I was more a victim of that scam,” said the victim.

The woman registered the case with the 20th DP in Vila Isabel, which is investigating the case. The Civil Police reported that it has been investigating gangs that have been using the machine to hit taxis in Rio de Janeiro for at least two years.

Through a statement, the Union of taxi drivers said that it repudiates the behavior of drivers who practice the coup of the machine and that, in 90% of cases, the drivers who practice these crimes are not even legalized.