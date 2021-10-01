Covid-19: Camaquã once again has a slight decrease in active cases

This Thursday, September 30, Camaquã had four new confirmed cases of Covid-19. So far, there have been 7,805 confirmed cases and 7,617 patients have already been recovered.

With confirmed cases, the city has 37 people with active disease.

There are currently 51 patients with symptoms of the disease being monitored.

The number of active cases increased in September, jumping from just 5 to 53, and now showing a slight reduction to 37.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has 6 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and two in clinical beds.

Covid-19 vaccine

This Friday, October 1st, follows the vaccination for everyone over 12 years of age.

The application of the second dose in advance follows normally, following the following standards by laboratory.

Vaccinated with the immunizing Fiocruz / AstraZeneca who made the first dose, must wait until Monday (4) to be immunized. This is because the immunizing agent is missing. The City Hall informed that the Fiocruz/AstraZeneca vaccination returns only on Monday (4).

Those immunized with the Pfizer vaccine until the 31st of July can already look for the second dose.

Those vaccinated with CoronaVac continue on the date pre-determined on the vaccination card.

third dose

The application of the third dose follows the schedule that has been carried out in the city, that is, elderly people over 70 years old who received the second dose for more than 6 months are able to receive the booster dose.

People with severe immunity problems are also entitled to an additional dose 28 days after the second dose.

On Saturday (10/02) the health teams will be attending the population, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Vaccine campaign

On Sunday (10/03), once again Praça General Zeca Netto will be the stage for a new campaign for vaccines against Covid-19. With the slogan “Tchê vaccine”, the joint effort takes place from 12:00 to 17:00.

